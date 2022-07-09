How to watch Elena Rybakina vs. Ons Jabeur at Wimbledon
Fire up ESPN on Saturday to see the finals of Wimbledon, which features Elena Rybakina going head to head against Ons Jabeur.
How to watch Elena Rybakina vs. Ons Jabeur at Wimbledon
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Final
- Date: Saturday, July 9
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Grass
Rybakina vs. Jabeur Matchup Info
|Elena Rybakina
|Ons Jabeur
23
World Rank
2
25-14
2022 Match Record
36-9
53-27
2022 Set Record
74-29
Viking International Eastbourne
Last Tournament
Bett1open
Round of 32
Last Result
Winner
Elena Rybakina vs. Ons Jabeur Recent Performance
- Rybakina beat No. 18-ranked Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3 on Thursday to make the finals.
- Jabeur defeated No. 103-ranked Tatjana Maria 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 on Thursday to advance to the finals.
- Rybakina has played 39 matches so far this year (across all court types), and 20.5 games per match (20.5 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Rybakina has won 78.3% of her games on serve, and 32% on return.
- Rybakina has won 83.5% of her service games on grass, and 27.9% of her return games.
- Through 45 matches this year, Jabeur has played 21.4 games per match (21.4 in three-set matches) and won 57.9% of them (across all court types).
- Thus far this year, Jabeur has won 73.3% of her service games and 42.7% of her return games.
- On grass, Jabeur has won 83.5% of her service games and 46.8% of her return games.
How To Watch
July
9
2022
Final femenina
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)