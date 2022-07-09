Skip to main content

How to watch Ons Jabeur vs. Elena Rybakina at Wimbledon

Tune in to ESPN to see Elena Rybakina compete against Ons Jabeur in the finals of Wimbledon on Saturday.

How to watch Elena Rybakina vs. Ons Jabeur at Wimbledon

  • Tournament: Wimbledon
  • Round: Final
  • Date: Saturday, July 9
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Court Surface: Grass

Rybakina vs. Jabeur Matchup Info

Elena RybakinaOns Jabeur

23

World Rank

2

25-14

2022 Match Record

36-9

53-27

2022 Set Record

74-29

Viking International Eastbourne

Last Tournament

Bett1open

Round of 32

Last Result

Winner

Elena Rybakina vs. Ons Jabeur Recent Performance

  • Rybakina is coming off a 6-3, 6-3 win over No. 18-ranked Simona Halep in the semifinals on Thursday.
  • Jabeur is coming off a 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 victory over No. 103-ranked Tatjana Maria in the semifinals on Thursday.
  • Through 39 matches this year (across all court types), Rybakina has played 20.5 games per match (20.5 in three-set matches) and won 55.1% of them.
  • Rybakina has won 78.3% of her service games so far this year, and 32% of her return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Rybakina has won 83.5% of her games on serve, and 27.9% on return.
  • Jabeur has played 21.4 games per match (21.4 in three-set matches) in her 45 matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
  • Jabeur has won 42.7% of her return games so far this year, and 73.3% of her service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Jabeur has won 83.5% of her games on serve, and 46.8% on return.

