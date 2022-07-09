All eyes will be on the Center Court at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Saturday, with two championship games getting underway. It's the ladies' final between Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina as well as the men's doubles final between the duos of Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell up against Nikola Mektić and Mate Pavić.

How to Watch 2022 Wimbledon Championships, Ladies' Final and Men's Doubles Final Today:

Match Date: July 9, 2022

Match Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Jabeur, the No. 3 seed in the ladies' bracket, advanced to the title match after defeating Tatjana Maria in three sets on Thursday. The match marked the first-ever final four appearance in a grand slam for the Tunisian tennis player, having only reached as far as the quarterfinals in both the Australian Open and Wimbledon (2021) in her career.

Meanwhile, Rybakina did away with No. 16 seeded Simona Halep in straight sets on Thursday in the semifinals to reach the championship game. The 23-year-old had also never reached the final four of a grand-slam tournament before, with her only quarterfinals appearance happening at the 2021 French Open.

