Novak Djokovic vs. Nick Kyrgios stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch Gentlemen's Singles Championship: Novak Djokovic vs. Nick Kyrgios: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Novak Djokovic goes for major win No. 21 against Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon Championships Gentlemen’s Singles Final today.

The 2022 Wimbledon Championships wrap up with the final match of the tournament between number one in the world Novak Djokovic and No. 40 ranked Nick Kyrgios. The 27-year-old Kyrgios is playing in just his first major final against arguably the greatest tennis player of all time, who is in his 31st major final as he seeks to win No. 21 today.

How to Watch Gentlemen's Singles Championship: Novak Djokovic vs. Nick Kyrgios today:

Game Date: July 10, 2022

Game Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Djokovic advanced on to the finals of another major tournament with a win over ninth-ranked Cameron Norrie (2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4) in the semifinals.

Djokovic has been stunted in every attempt to become the all-time leader in major title wins on the ATP Tour since last year’s U.S. Open.

He lost to Daniil Medvedev there, then was not allowed to play in the Australian Open and lost to Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals at the French Open. 

Over his storied career, Djokovic is 6-1 in Wimbledon finals, losing only in 2013 to Andy Murray.

Head-to-head Kyrgios is 2-0 against Djokovic, with both matches taking place back in 2017 in shorter environments (best of three sets) and in nonconsequential tournaments.

How To Watch

July
10
2022

Gentlemen's Singles Championship: Novak Djokovic vs. Nick Kyrgios

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
AM/ET
