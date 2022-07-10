Skip to main content

How to watch Nick Kyrgios vs. Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

On Sunday, July 10 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic meet for a head-to-head matchup in the finals at Wimbledon. Watch it on ESPN.

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs. Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon

  • Tournament: Wimbledon
  • Round: Final
  • Date: Sunday, July 10
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Grass

Djokovic vs. Kyrgios Matchup Info

Novak DjokovicNick Kyrgios

3

World Rank

40

23-5

2022 Match Record

24-7

58-19

2022 Set Record

49-22

French Open

Last Tournament

Mallorca Championships

Quarterfinal

Last Result

Round of 16

Novak Djokovic vs. Nick Kyrgios Recent Performance

  • Djokovic is coming off a 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 win over No. 12-ranked Cameron Norrie in the semifinals on Friday.
  • In the , Kyrgios advanced - (retired) past Rafael Nadal.
  • In his 28 matches so far this year across all court types, Djokovic has played an average of 25.6 games (31.1 in five-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Djokovic has won 33.4% of his return games and 83.4% of his service games.
  • On grass, Djokovic has won 87.4% of his service games and 35.1% of his return games.
  • Kyrgios has played 31 matches this year (winning 56.2% of games across all court types), and 23.9 games per match (34.3 in five-set matches).
  • So far this year, Kyrgios has won 91.2% of his service games and 20.5% of his return games.
  • Kyrgios has won 92.8% of his service games on grass, and 18.4% of his return games.

How To Watch

July
10
2022

Gentlemen's Singles Championship

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Novak Djokovic
Tennis

Wimbledon Gentlemen's Singles stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Brandon Rush1 minute ago
Novak Djokovic
Tennis

Novak Djokovic vs. Nick Kyrgios stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Nick Kyrgios vs. Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs. Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
FORMULA 1
Formula 1

Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson6 minutes ago
CYCLING
Cycling

2022 Tour de France Stage 9 stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Jun 26, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Harris English plays a shot from the fairway of the 12th hole during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Harris English at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
May 27, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Stewart Cink plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Stewart Cink at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Jul 25, 2016; Springfield, NJ, USA; Rikard Karlberg during a practice round for the 2016 PGA Championship golf tournament at Baltusrol GC - Lower Course. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Rikard Karlberg at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy