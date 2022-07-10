How to watch Nick Kyrgios vs. Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon
On Sunday, July 10 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic meet for a head-to-head matchup in the finals at Wimbledon. Watch it on ESPN.
How to watch Novak Djokovic vs. Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Final
- Date: Sunday, July 10
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Grass
Djokovic vs. Kyrgios Matchup Info
|Novak Djokovic
|Nick Kyrgios
3
World Rank
40
23-5
2022 Match Record
24-7
58-19
2022 Set Record
49-22
French Open
Last Tournament
Mallorca Championships
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Round of 16
Novak Djokovic vs. Nick Kyrgios Recent Performance
- Djokovic is coming off a 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 win over No. 12-ranked Cameron Norrie in the semifinals on Friday.
- In the , Kyrgios advanced - (retired) past Rafael Nadal.
- In his 28 matches so far this year across all court types, Djokovic has played an average of 25.6 games (31.1 in five-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Djokovic has won 33.4% of his return games and 83.4% of his service games.
- On grass, Djokovic has won 87.4% of his service games and 35.1% of his return games.
- Kyrgios has played 31 matches this year (winning 56.2% of games across all court types), and 23.9 games per match (34.3 in five-set matches).
- So far this year, Kyrgios has won 91.2% of his service games and 20.5% of his return games.
- Kyrgios has won 92.8% of his service games on grass, and 18.4% of his return games.
How To Watch
July
10
2022
Gentlemen's Singles Championship
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
