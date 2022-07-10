How to watch Novak Djokovic vs. Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon
Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios are scheduled to go head to head in the finals of Wimbledon on July 10, and you can watch it on ESPN.
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Final
- Date: Sunday, July 10
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Grass
Djokovic vs. Kyrgios Matchup Info
|Novak Djokovic
|Nick Kyrgios
3
World Rank
40
23-5
2022 Match Record
24-7
58-19
2022 Set Record
49-22
French Open
Last Tournament
Mallorca Championships
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Round of 16
Novak Djokovic vs. Nick Kyrgios Recent Performance
- Djokovic defeated Cameron Norrie 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 on Friday in the semifinals.
- Kyrgios advanced over Rafael Nadal - (retired) on Friday to make the finals.
- Djokovic has played 28 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 25.6 games per match (31.1 in five-set matches).
- So far this year, Djokovic has won 83.4% of his service games and 33.4% of his return games.
- On grass, Djokovic has won 87.4% of his service games and 35.1% of his return games.
- Kyrgios has played 31 matches this year, and 23.9 games per match across all court types (34.3 in five-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Kyrgios has won 91.2% of his games on serve, and 20.5% on return.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Kyrgios has won 92.8% of his games on serve, and 18.4% on return.
How To Watch
July
10
2022
Gentlemen's Singles Championship
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
AM/EST
