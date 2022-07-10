Wimbledon Gentlemen's Singles stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Wimbledon Gentlemen's Singles Championship: Djokovic vs. Kyrgios: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Novak Djokovic goes for his 21st Grand Slam championship against the enigmatic Nick Kyrgios.

Six-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic aims for his fourth consecutive title at the All England Tennis Club today against unseeded Nick Kyrgios. Djokovic has won twenty of the last 46 majors, including three in 2021, whereas Kyrgios is in the final of a grand slam event for the first time in his career.

How to Watch Wimbledon Gentlemen's Singles Championship:

Match Date: July 10, 2022

Match Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Wimbledon Gentlemen's Singles Championship with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Djokovic has only been taken to five sets once in this tournament when 10 seed Jannik Sinner took the first two sets in the quarterfinals before storming back to win 18 of the next 25 games to advance. Kyrgios had battled through three five-set marathons before advancing to the finals when Rafael Nadal withdrew due to injury.

Kyrgios is 15-7 lifetime at Wimbledon, having never made it past the quarterfinals. The six-time title winner has one grand slam under his belt in doubles when he teamed up with Thanasi Kokkinakis to take home the Australian Open title earlier this year.

The 27-year-old Australian is a controversial player who often sees explosive outbursts and has been fined more than any player in ATP history for his on-court behavior.

Djokovic has never beaten Kyrgios, having lost in Acapulco and Indian Wells in 2017, losing both matches two sets to none.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
10
2022

Wimbledon Gentlemen's Singles Championship

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Novak Djokovic
Tennis

Wimbledon Gentlemen's Singles stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Brandon Rushjust now
Novak Djokovic
Tennis

Novak Djokovic vs. Nick Kyrgios stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
FORMULA 1
Formula 1

Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson5 minutes ago
CYCLING
Cycling

2022 Tour de France Stage 9 stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Jun 26, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Harris English plays a shot from the fairway of the 12th hole during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Harris English at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
May 27, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Stewart Cink plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Stewart Cink at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Jul 25, 2016; Springfield, NJ, USA; Rikard Karlberg during a practice round for the 2016 PGA Championship golf tournament at Baltusrol GC - Lower Course. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Rikard Karlberg at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Feb 28, 2015; Palm Beach Gardens, FL, USA; A view of the mark of Ben Crane (not picture) on the 9th green before the second round resumed of the Honda Classic at PGA National GC Champion Course. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Hao-Tong Li at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
May 22, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Ryan Fox plays his shot on the seventh tee during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Ryan Fox at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy