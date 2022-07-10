Wimbledon Gentlemen's Singles stream: Watch online, TV channel

Novak Djokovic goes for his 21st Grand Slam championship against the enigmatic Nick Kyrgios.

Six-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic aims for his fourth consecutive title at the All England Tennis Club today against unseeded Nick Kyrgios. Djokovic has won twenty of the last 46 majors, including three in 2021, whereas Kyrgios is in the final of a grand slam event for the first time in his career.

How to Watch Wimbledon Gentlemen's Singles Championship:

Match Date: July 10, 2022

Match Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Djokovic has only been taken to five sets once in this tournament when 10 seed Jannik Sinner took the first two sets in the quarterfinals before storming back to win 18 of the next 25 games to advance. Kyrgios had battled through three five-set marathons before advancing to the finals when Rafael Nadal withdrew due to injury.

Kyrgios is 15-7 lifetime at Wimbledon, having never made it past the quarterfinals. The six-time title winner has one grand slam under his belt in doubles when he teamed up with Thanasi Kokkinakis to take home the Australian Open title earlier this year.

The 27-year-old Australian is a controversial player who often sees explosive outbursts and has been fined more than any player in ATP history for his on-court behavior.

Djokovic has never beaten Kyrgios, having lost in Acapulco and Indian Wells in 2017, losing both matches two sets to none.

