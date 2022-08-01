Skip to main content

How to Watch Citi Open, Early Rounds Day 1: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Citi Open gets started for both the ATP and WTA Tours with the early rounds on day one today.

The Citi Open from Washington DC gets started on the hard surface of the William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center today. The ATP and WTA Tours both are participating in this event with some of the best tennis players in the world competing. Jannik Sinner won last year in the men’s singles draw, Raven Klaasen and Ben McLachlan in the men’s doubles draw and Jessica Pegula won the inaugural invitational for the WTA.

How to Watch ATP/WTA Tennis, Early Rounds Day 1 today:

Game Date: August 1, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Watch ATP/WTA Tennis, Early Rounds Day 1 online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Sinner defeated Mackenzie McDonald 7-5, 4-6, 7-5 to win the third of his four singles titles in 2021:

This year's women’s singles draw features 32 players, highlighted by tournament number one ranked and defending champion Pegula, along with Clara Tauson, Simona Halep, Kaia Kanepi, Mayar Sherif, Victoria Azarenka, Elise Mertens, Liudmila Samsonova, Sloane Stephens, Enna Raducanu, Daria Saville and tennis legend Venus Williams.

All of the first-round matches for the women’s singles draw will take place today, setting up the round of 16 on Wednesday.

For the men’s singles draw, they have a more traditional 64-player tournament, smaller than most ATP events, but twice the size of the women’s draw this season.

In action today will be Andy Murray, Nick Kyrgios and Jack Sock all looking to move into the round of 32 on Wednesday. Top-ranked players like Andrey Rublev, Denis Shapovalov, Taylor Fritz, Hubert Hurkacz, Aslan Karatsev, Reilly Opelka, Tommy Paul, Karen Khachanov and others all received a first-round bye to start the Citi Open this week.

How To Watch

August
1
2022

ATP/WTA Tennis, Early Rounds Day 1

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
