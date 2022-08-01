Skip to main content

How to watch Adrian Mannarino vs. Bradley Klahn at the Citi Open

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

To watch Monday's head-to-head matchup between No. {} Bradley Klahn and No. 78 Adrian Mannarino in the Round of 64 of the Citi Open, turn on MSG.

  • Tournament: Citi Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 1
  • TV Channel: MSG
  • Court Surface: Hard

Mannarino vs. Klahn Matchup Info

Adrian Mannarino vs. Bradley Klahn Recent Performance

  • Mannarino came up short in his most recent match, 6-4, 3-6, 0-6 against Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinals of the Truist Atlanta Open on July 29, 2022.
  • Klahn lost his most recent match, 7-6, 2-6, 3-6 against Andrea Vavassori in the qualifying round of the Wimbledon on June 20, 2022.
  • Mannarino has played 24.7 games per match (22.2 in three-set matches) in his 38 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
  • So far this year, Mannarino has won 76.5% of his service games and 21.0% of his return games.
  • On hard courts, Mannarino has won 22.1% of his return games and 76.5% of his service games.
  • Klahn has played four matches this year, and 22.5 games per match across all court surfaces (22.5 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Klahn has won 16.7% of his return games and 58.3% of his service games.

How To Watch

August
1
2022

Early Rounds, Day 1

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
10:00
AM/EST
