How to watch Alexei Popyrin vs. Tung-Lin Wu at the Citi Open
Marquee Sports Network is where you can tune in to Monday's matchup in the Round of 64 of the Citi Open.
How to watch Tung-Lin Wu vs. Alexei Popyrin at the Citi Open
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 1
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Court Surface: Hard
Wu vs. Popyrin Matchup Info
|Tung-Lin Wu
|Alexei Popyrin
185
World Rank
84
0-3
2022 Match Record
4-16
1-6
2022 Set Record
17-35
Hall of Fame Open
Last Tournament
Truist Atlanta Open
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Round of 32
Tung-Lin Wu vs. Alexei Popyrin Recent Performance
- Wu is coming off a 6-2, 7-5 win over Luke Saville in the qualifying round on Sunday.
- In his last match, Popyrin lost 6-7, 6-4, 3-6 against John Millman in the Round of 32 of the Truist Atlanta Open.
- Through three matches this year (across all court types), Wu has played 22.3 games per match (22.3 in three-set matches) and won 41.8% of them.
- So far this year, Wu has won 5.3% of his return games and 66.7% of his service games.
- In his 20 matches so far this year, Popyrin has played an average of 26.8 games across all court surfaces (24.1 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Popyrin has won 14% of his return games and 77.6% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Popyrin has won 79.1% of his games on serve, and 13.3% on return.
How To Watch
August
1
2022
Early Rounds, Day 1
TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
3:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
