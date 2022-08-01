How to watch Amanda Anisimova vs. Ashlyn Krueger at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Ashlyn Krueger and Amanda Anisimova are scheduled to go head to head on Monday, August 1 in the Round of 32 of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, and you can tune in to watch on MSG.

How to watch Ashlyn Krueger vs. Amanda Anisimova at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, August 1

Monday, August 1 TV Channel: MSG

Court Surface: Hard

Krueger vs. Anisimova Matchup Info

Ashlyn Krueger Amanda Anisimova 243 World Rank 22 2-2 2022 Match Record 29-11 5-5 2022 Set Record 61-32 Miami Open presented by Itau Last Tournament Wimbledon Round of 128 Last Result Quarterfinal

Ashlyn Krueger vs. Amanda Anisimova Recent Performance