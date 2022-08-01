How to watch Amanda Anisimova vs. Ashlyn Krueger at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Ashlyn Krueger and Amanda Anisimova are scheduled to go head to head on Monday, August 1 in the Round of 32 of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, and you can tune in to watch on MSG.
- Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, August 1
- TV Channel: MSG
- Court Surface: Hard
Krueger vs. Anisimova Matchup Info
|Ashlyn Krueger
|Amanda Anisimova
243
World Rank
22
2-2
2022 Match Record
29-11
5-5
2022 Set Record
61-32
Miami Open presented by Itau
Last Tournament
Wimbledon
Round of 128
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Ashlyn Krueger vs. Amanda Anisimova Recent Performance
- In her most recent match, Krueger was defeated 6-4, 5-7, 2-6 against Qiang Wang in the Round of 128 of the Miami Open presented by Itau.
- Anisimova is coming off a defeat in the quarterfinals at the Wimbledon, to No. 18-ranked Simona Halep, 2-6, 4-6.
- In her four matches so far this year across all court surfaces, Krueger has played an average of 24.0 games (24.0 in three-set matches).
- Krueger has won 50.0% of her service games so far this year, and 26.1% of her return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Krueger has won 50.0% of her games on serve, and 26.1% on return.
- Anisimova has played 40 matches so far this year (winning 55.5% of games across all court types), and 22.2 games per match (22.2 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Anisimova has won 71.2% of her service games and 40.4% of her return games.
- Anisimova has won 71.3% of her service games on hard courts, and 37.9% of her return games.
