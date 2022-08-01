Skip to main content

How to watch Amanda Anisimova vs. Ashlyn Krueger at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Ashlyn Krueger and Amanda Anisimova are scheduled to go head to head on Monday, August 1 in the Round of 32 of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, and you can tune in to watch on MSG.

  • Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Monday, August 1
  • TV Channel: MSG
  • Court Surface: Hard

Krueger vs. Anisimova Matchup Info

Ashlyn KruegerAmanda Anisimova

243

World Rank

22

2-2

2022 Match Record

29-11

5-5

2022 Set Record

61-32

Miami Open presented by Itau

Last Tournament

Wimbledon

Round of 128

Last Result

Quarterfinal

Ashlyn Krueger vs. Amanda Anisimova Recent Performance

  • In her most recent match, Krueger was defeated 6-4, 5-7, 2-6 against Qiang Wang in the Round of 128 of the Miami Open presented by Itau.
  • Anisimova is coming off a defeat in the quarterfinals at the Wimbledon, to No. 18-ranked Simona Halep, 2-6, 4-6.
  • In her four matches so far this year across all court surfaces, Krueger has played an average of 24.0 games (24.0 in three-set matches).
  • Krueger has won 50.0% of her service games so far this year, and 26.1% of her return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Krueger has won 50.0% of her games on serve, and 26.1% on return.
  • Anisimova has played 40 matches so far this year (winning 55.5% of games across all court types), and 22.2 games per match (22.2 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Anisimova has won 71.2% of her service games and 40.4% of her return games.
  • Anisimova has won 71.3% of her service games on hard courts, and 37.9% of her return games.

How To Watch

August
1
2022

Early Rounds, Day 1

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
