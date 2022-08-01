How to watch Andy Murray vs. Mikael Ymer at the Citi Open
If you're wanting to see No. 50 Andy Murray face off against No. 108 Mikael Ymer in the Round of 64 of the Citi Open on August 1, tune in to MSG.
How to watch Andy Murray vs. Mikael Ymer at the Citi Open
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 1
- TV Channel: MSG
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Murray vs. Ymer Matchup Info
|Andy Murray
|Mikael Ymer
50
World Rank
108
19-12
2022 Match Record
9-14
41-33
2022 Set Record
28-34
Hall of Fame Open
Last Tournament
Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Round of 32
Andy Murray vs. Mikael Ymer Recent Performance
- Murray is coming off a loss in the quarterfinals at the Hall of Fame Open, to No. 42-ranked Alexander Bublik, 5-7, 4-6.
- In his most recent tournament, the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag, Ymer was defeated in the Round of 32 by No. 59-ranked Jaume Munar, 6-4, 1-6, 4-6.
- In his 31 matches so far this year across all court types, Murray has played an average of 23.6 games (21.1 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Murray has won 81.4% of his games on serve, and 24.0% on return.
- Murray has won 22.2% of his return games on hard courts, and 77.5% of his service games.
- Ymer has played 23 matches this year, and 26.5 games per match across all court surfaces (25.1 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Ymer has won 26.2% of his return games and 70.9% of his service games.
- On hard courts, Ymer has won 26.9% of his return games and 73.6% of his service games.
How To Watch
August
1
2022
Early Rounds, Day 1
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)