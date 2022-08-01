Skip to main content

How to watch Andy Murray vs. Mikael Ymer at the Citi Open

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

If you're wanting to see No. 50 Andy Murray face off against No. 108 Mikael Ymer in the Round of 64 of the Citi Open on August 1, tune in to MSG.

  • Tournament: Citi Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 1
  • TV Channel: MSG
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Murray vs. Ymer Matchup Info

Andy MurrayMikael Ymer

50

World Rank

108

19-12

2022 Match Record

9-14

41-33

2022 Set Record

28-34

Hall of Fame Open

Last Tournament

Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag

Quarterfinal

Last Result

Round of 32

Andy Murray vs. Mikael Ymer Recent Performance

  • Murray is coming off a loss in the quarterfinals at the Hall of Fame Open, to No. 42-ranked Alexander Bublik, 5-7, 4-6.
  • In his most recent tournament, the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag, Ymer was defeated in the Round of 32 by No. 59-ranked Jaume Munar, 6-4, 1-6, 4-6.
  • In his 31 matches so far this year across all court types, Murray has played an average of 23.6 games (21.1 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Murray has won 81.4% of his games on serve, and 24.0% on return.
  • Murray has won 22.2% of his return games on hard courts, and 77.5% of his service games.
  • Ymer has played 23 matches this year, and 26.5 games per match across all court surfaces (25.1 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Ymer has won 26.2% of his return games and 70.9% of his service games.
  • On hard courts, Ymer has won 26.9% of his return games and 73.6% of his service games.

How To Watch

August
1
2022

Early Rounds, Day 1

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

