How to watch Andy Murray vs. Mikael Ymer at the Citi Open

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3.

If you're wanting to see No. 50 Andy Murray face off against No. 108 Mikael Ymer in the Round of 64 of the Citi Open on August 1, tune in to MSG.

Tournament: Citi Open

Citi Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 1

Monday, August 1 TV Channel: MSG

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Hard

Murray vs. Ymer Matchup Info

Andy Murray Mikael Ymer 50 World Rank 108 19-12 2022 Match Record 9-14 41-33 2022 Set Record 28-34 Hall of Fame Open Last Tournament Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag Quarterfinal Last Result Round of 32

Andy Murray vs. Mikael Ymer Recent Performance