How to watch Anhelina Kalinina vs. Cori Gauff at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Round of 32 of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic includes Anhelina Kalinina and Cori Gauff going head to head on August 1 at San José State University Tennis Center. Tune in on MSG.

  • Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Monday, August 1
  • TV Channel: MSG
  • Court Surface: Hard

Gauff vs. Kalinina Matchup Info

Cori GauffAnhelina Kalinina

11

World Rank

50

25-13

2022 Match Record

18-15

53-29

2022 Set Record

38-33

Wimbledon

Last Tournament

Hungarian Grand Prix

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 32

Cori Gauff vs. Anhelina Kalinina Recent Performance

  • Gauff was defeated in her most recent match, 7-6, 2-6, 1-6 versus Amanda Anisimova in the Round of 32 of the Wimbledon on July 2, 2022.
  • Kalinina lost her most recent match, 3-6 (retired) versus Katerina Siniakova in the Round of 32 of the Hungarian Grand Prix on July 13, 2022.
  • Through 38 matches so far this year (across all court types), Gauff has played 20.1 games per match (20.1 in three-set matches) and won 55.2% of them.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Gauff has won 70.6% of her games on serve, and 39.6% on return.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Gauff has won 73.9% of her games on serve, and 32.2% on return.
  • Kalinina has played 21.3 games per match (21.3 in three-set matches) in her 33 matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Kalinina has won 65.6% of her games on serve, and 35.2% on return.
  • Kalinina has won 37.4% of her return games on hard courts, and 61.9% of her service games.

How To Watch

August
1
2022

Early Rounds, Day 1

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
1:00
PM/EST
