How to watch Anhelina Kalinina vs. Cori Gauff at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
The Round of 32 of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic includes Anhelina Kalinina and Cori Gauff going head to head on August 1 at San José State University Tennis Center. Tune in on MSG.
- Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, August 1
- TV Channel: MSG
- Live Stream: fuboTV
- Court Surface: Hard
Gauff vs. Kalinina Matchup Info
|Cori Gauff
|Anhelina Kalinina
11
World Rank
50
25-13
2022 Match Record
18-15
53-29
2022 Set Record
38-33
Wimbledon
Last Tournament
Hungarian Grand Prix
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 32
Cori Gauff vs. Anhelina Kalinina Recent Performance
- Gauff was defeated in her most recent match, 7-6, 2-6, 1-6 versus Amanda Anisimova in the Round of 32 of the Wimbledon on July 2, 2022.
- Kalinina lost her most recent match, 3-6 (retired) versus Katerina Siniakova in the Round of 32 of the Hungarian Grand Prix on July 13, 2022.
- Through 38 matches so far this year (across all court types), Gauff has played 20.1 games per match (20.1 in three-set matches) and won 55.2% of them.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Gauff has won 70.6% of her games on serve, and 39.6% on return.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Gauff has won 73.9% of her games on serve, and 32.2% on return.
- Kalinina has played 21.3 games per match (21.3 in three-set matches) in her 33 matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Kalinina has won 65.6% of her games on serve, and 35.2% on return.
- Kalinina has won 37.4% of her return games on hard courts, and 61.9% of her service games.
