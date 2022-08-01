Skip to main content

How to watch Benjamin Bonzi vs. Christopher Eubanks at the Citi Open

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Monday's Round of 64 of the Citi Open slots Benjamin Bonzi against Christopher Eubanks at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center. The matchup airs on MSG.

How to watch Benjamin Bonzi vs. Christopher Eubanks at the Citi Open

  • Tournament: Citi Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 1
  • TV Channel: MSG
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Bonzi vs. Eubanks Matchup Info

Benjamin BonziChristopher Eubanks

45

World Rank

153

17-16

2022 Match Record

12-9

39-34

2022 Set Record

29-22

Hall of Fame Open

Last Tournament

Truist Atlanta Open

Quarterfinal

Last Result

Round of 16

Benjamin Bonzi vs. Christopher Eubanks Recent Performance

  • Bonzi most recently played on July 14, 2022, a 6-7, 7-6, 6-7 loss to No. 22-ranked John Isner in the quarterfinals of the Hall of Fame Open.
  • Eubanks dropped his last match, 4-6, 7-5, 4-6 versus Jack Draper in the Round of 16 of the Truist Atlanta Open on July 23, 2022.
  • Bonzi has played 22.5 games per match (21.1 in three-set matches) in his 33 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
  • So far this year, Bonzi has won 81.6% of his service games and 22.5% of his return games.
  • On hard courts, Bonzi has won 78.7% of his service games and 24.8% of his return games.
  • In his 21 matches this year, Eubanks has played an average of 25.2 games across all court types (25.2 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Eubanks has won 84.2% of his service games and 16.2% of his return games.
  • On hard courts, Eubanks has won 85.9% of his service games and 16.9% of his return games.

How To Watch

August
1
2022

Early Rounds, Day 1

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Mackenzie McDonald at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Christopher Eubanks vs. Benjamin Bonzi at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Jenson Brooksby vs. Yoshihito Nishioka at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Peter Gojowczyk vs. Benoit Paire at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Benoit Paire vs. Peter Gojowczyk at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Jack Draper vs. Stefan Kozlov at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Marie Bouzkova vs. Emma Raducanu at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Bradley Klahn vs. Adrian Mannarino at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Ilya Ivashka vs. Sebastian Korda at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago