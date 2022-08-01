How to watch Benjamin Bonzi vs. Christopher Eubanks at the Citi Open
Monday's Round of 64 of the Citi Open slots Benjamin Bonzi against Christopher Eubanks at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center. The matchup airs on MSG.
How to watch Benjamin Bonzi vs. Christopher Eubanks at the Citi Open
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 1
- TV Channel: MSG
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Bonzi vs. Eubanks Matchup Info
|Benjamin Bonzi
|Christopher Eubanks
45
World Rank
153
17-16
2022 Match Record
12-9
39-34
2022 Set Record
29-22
Hall of Fame Open
Last Tournament
Truist Atlanta Open
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Round of 16
Benjamin Bonzi vs. Christopher Eubanks Recent Performance
- Bonzi most recently played on July 14, 2022, a 6-7, 7-6, 6-7 loss to No. 22-ranked John Isner in the quarterfinals of the Hall of Fame Open.
- Eubanks dropped his last match, 4-6, 7-5, 4-6 versus Jack Draper in the Round of 16 of the Truist Atlanta Open on July 23, 2022.
- Bonzi has played 22.5 games per match (21.1 in three-set matches) in his 33 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
- So far this year, Bonzi has won 81.6% of his service games and 22.5% of his return games.
- On hard courts, Bonzi has won 78.7% of his service games and 24.8% of his return games.
- In his 21 matches this year, Eubanks has played an average of 25.2 games across all court types (25.2 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Eubanks has won 84.2% of his service games and 16.2% of his return games.
- On hard courts, Eubanks has won 85.9% of his service games and 16.9% of his return games.
How To Watch
August
1
2022
Early Rounds, Day 1
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)