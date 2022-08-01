How to watch Benoit Paire vs. Peter Gojowczyk at the Citi Open
On Monday, August 1, turn on MSG to witness Peter Gojowczyk challenge Benoit Paire in the Round of 64 of the Citi Open in Washington, District of Columbia.
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 1
- TV Channel: MSG
- Court Surface: Hard
Gojowczyk vs. Paire Matchup Info
|Peter Gojowczyk
|Benoit Paire
88
World Rank
94
9-17
2022 Match Record
5-20
17-34
2022 Set Record
21-45
Truist Atlanta Open
Last Tournament
Truist Atlanta Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 32
Peter Gojowczyk vs. Benoit Paire Recent Performance
- In his last tournament, the Truist Atlanta Open, Gojowczyk was defeated in the Round of 32 by No. 78-ranked Adrian Mannarino, 3-6, 6-7.
- Paire is coming off a defeat in the Round of 32 at the Truist Atlanta Open, to No. 43-ranked Jenson Brooksby, 3-6, 1-6.
- Gojowczyk has played 26 matches this year across all court surfaces, and 19.2 games per match (18.6 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Gojowczyk has won 58.3% of his service games and 14.2% of his return games.
- Gojowczyk has won 13.4% of his return games on hard courts, and 55.2% of his service games.
- Paire has played 27.6 games per match (23.7 in three-set matches) in his 25 matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
- Thus far this year, Paire has won 66.6% of his service games and 19.4% of his return games.
- Paire has won 18.6% of his return games on hard courts, and 72.5% of his service games.
How To Watch
August
1
2022
Early Rounds, Day 1
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
