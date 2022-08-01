How to watch Bianca Vanessa Andreescu vs. Shelby Rogers at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
The Round of 32 of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic includes Bianca Vanessa Andreescu and Shelby Rogers going toe to toe on August 1 at San José State University Tennis Center. Tune in on MSG.
How to watch Shelby Rogers vs. Bianca Vanessa Andreescu at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
- Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, August 1
- TV Channel: MSG
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Rogers vs. Andreescu Matchup Info
|Shelby Rogers
|Bianca Vanessa Andreescu
44
World Rank
51
12-14
2022 Match Record
13-7
31-33
2022 Set Record
25-17
Wimbledon
Last Tournament
Wimbledon
Round of 128
Last Result
Round of 64
Shelby Rogers vs. Bianca Vanessa Andreescu Recent Performance
- Rogers is coming off a loss in the Round of 128 at the Wimbledon, at the hands of No. 80-ranked Petra Martic, 2-6, 6-7.
- Andreescu was defeated in her most recent match, 4-6, 6-7 versus Elena Rybakina in the Round of 64 of the Wimbledon on June 30, 2022.
- Rogers has played 26 matches so far this year (across all court types), and 23.4 games per match (23.4 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Rogers has won 28.6% of her return games and 68.3% of her service games.
- Rogers has won 27.9% of her return games on hard courts, and 70.7% of her service games.
- Andreescu has played 20 matches so far this year, and 20.4 games per match across all court surfaces (20.4 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Andreescu has won 70% of her games on serve, and 38.7% on return.
How To Watch
August
1
2022
Early Rounds, Day 1
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)