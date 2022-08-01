Skip to main content

How to watch Bianca Vanessa Andreescu vs. Shelby Rogers at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Round of 32 of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic includes Bianca Vanessa Andreescu and Shelby Rogers going toe to toe on August 1 at San José State University Tennis Center. Tune in on MSG.

How to watch Shelby Rogers vs. Bianca Vanessa Andreescu at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

  • Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Monday, August 1
  • TV Channel: MSG
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Rogers vs. Andreescu Matchup Info

Shelby RogersBianca Vanessa Andreescu

44

World Rank

51

12-14

2022 Match Record

13-7

31-33

2022 Set Record

25-17

Wimbledon

Last Tournament

Wimbledon

Round of 128

Last Result

Round of 64

Shelby Rogers vs. Bianca Vanessa Andreescu Recent Performance

  • Rogers is coming off a loss in the Round of 128 at the Wimbledon, at the hands of No. 80-ranked Petra Martic, 2-6, 6-7.
  • Andreescu was defeated in her most recent match, 4-6, 6-7 versus Elena Rybakina in the Round of 64 of the Wimbledon on June 30, 2022.
  • Rogers has played 26 matches so far this year (across all court types), and 23.4 games per match (23.4 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Rogers has won 28.6% of her return games and 68.3% of her service games.
  • Rogers has won 27.9% of her return games on hard courts, and 70.7% of her service games.
  • Andreescu has played 20 matches so far this year, and 20.4 games per match across all court surfaces (20.4 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Andreescu has won 70% of her games on serve, and 38.7% on return.

How To Watch

August
1
2022

Early Rounds, Day 1

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
