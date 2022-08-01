How to watch Borna Gojo vs. James Duckworth at the Citi Open
Monday's Round of 64 of the Citi Open pits James Duckworth versus Borna Gojo at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center. The match can be watched on Marquee Sports Network.
How to watch James Duckworth vs. Borna Gojo at the Citi Open
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 1
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Duckworth vs. Gojo Matchup Info
|James Duckworth
|Borna Gojo
62
World Rank
196
5-9
2022 Match Record
4-4
16-25
2022 Set Record
12-12
Truist Atlanta Open
Last Tournament
Truist Atlanta Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 16
James Duckworth vs. Borna Gojo Recent Performance
- In his most recent match, Duckworth lost 4-6, 4-6 versus Alex de Minaur in the Round of 16 of the Truist Atlanta Open.
- In the qualifying round, Gojo won 7-5, 6-3 versus Antoine Escoffier on Sunday.
- Through 14 matches this year (across all court types), Duckworth has played 28 games per match (26.1 in three-set matches) and won 48.5% of them.
- So far this year, Duckworth has won 74.1% of his service games and 19.1% of his return games.
- Duckworth has won 72.3% of his service games on hard courts, and 25% of his return games.
- Gojo has played eight matches this year, and 31.1 games per match across all court surfaces (25 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Gojo has won 78% of his service games and 26% of his return games.
How To Watch
August
1
2022
Early Rounds, Day 1
TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)