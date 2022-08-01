Skip to main content

How to watch Bradley Klahn vs. Adrian Mannarino at the Citi Open

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

On Monday, August 1 at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center, Bradley Klahn and Adrian Mannarino come together for a match in the Round of 64 at the Citi Open. Tune in on MSG.

  • Tournament: Citi Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 1
  • TV Channel: MSG
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Mannarino vs. Klahn Matchup Info

Adrian Mannarino vs. Bradley Klahn Recent Performance

  • Mannarino lost his last match, 6-4, 3-6, 0-6 versus Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinals of the Truist Atlanta Open on July 29, 2022.
  • Klahn most recently played on June 20, 2022, a 7-6, 2-6, 3-6 loss to No. 255-ranked Andrea Vavassori in the qualifying round of the Wimbledon.
  • Mannarino has played 38 matches this year across all court types, and 24.7 games per match (22.2 in three-set matches).
  • Mannarino has won 76.5% of his service games so far this year, and 21% of his return games.
  • Mannarino has won 22.1% of his return games on hard courts, and 76.5% of his service games.
  • Through four matches this year, Klahn has played 22.5 games per match (22.5 in three-set matches) and won 37.8% of them (across all court surfaces).
  • Thus far this year, Klahn has won 58.3% of his service games and 16.7% of his return games.

How To Watch

August
1
2022

Early Rounds, Day 1

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
