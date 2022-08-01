How to watch Bradley Klahn vs. Adrian Mannarino at the Citi Open
On Monday, August 1 at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center, Bradley Klahn and Adrian Mannarino come together for a match in the Round of 64 at the Citi Open. Tune in on MSG.
How to watch Adrian Mannarino vs. Bradley Klahn at the Citi Open
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 1
- TV Channel: MSG
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Mannarino vs. Klahn Matchup Info
Adrian Mannarino vs. Bradley Klahn Recent Performance
- Mannarino lost his last match, 6-4, 3-6, 0-6 versus Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinals of the Truist Atlanta Open on July 29, 2022.
- Klahn most recently played on June 20, 2022, a 7-6, 2-6, 3-6 loss to No. 255-ranked Andrea Vavassori in the qualifying round of the Wimbledon.
- Mannarino has played 38 matches this year across all court types, and 24.7 games per match (22.2 in three-set matches).
- Mannarino has won 76.5% of his service games so far this year, and 21% of his return games.
- Mannarino has won 22.1% of his return games on hard courts, and 76.5% of his service games.
- Through four matches this year, Klahn has played 22.5 games per match (22.5 in three-set matches) and won 37.8% of them (across all court surfaces).
- Thus far this year, Klahn has won 58.3% of his service games and 16.7% of his return games.
How To Watch
August
1
2022
Early Rounds, Day 1
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)