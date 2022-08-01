Skip to main content

How to watch Camila Giorgi vs. Garbine Muguruza at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The August 1 matchup between Camila Giorgi and Garbine Muguruza in the Round of 32 at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic can be watched on MSG.

  • Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Monday, August 1
  • TV Channel: MSG
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Giorgi vs. Muguruza Matchup Info

Camila GiorgiGarbine Muguruza

29

World Rank

8

11-12

2022 Match Record

8-12

27-25

2022 Set Record

21-25

Wimbledon

Last Tournament

Wimbledon

Round of 128

Last Result

Round of 128

Camila Giorgi vs. Garbine Muguruza Recent Performance

  • Giorgi last played on June 28, 2022, a 6-7, 1-6 defeat by No. 92-ranked Magdalena Frech in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon.
  • Muguruza last played on June 28, 2022, a 4-6, 0-6 loss to No. 88-ranked Greet Minnen in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon.
  • Giorgi has played 21.6 games per match (21.6 in three-set matches) in her 23 matches this year (across all court types).
  • Giorgi has won 64.8% of her service games this year, and 34% of her return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Giorgi has won 67.8% of her games on serve, and 21.7% on return.
  • Muguruza has played 20 matches so far this year (winning 49.3% of games across all court types), and 21 games per match (21 in three-set matches).
  • Muguruza has won 68.4% of her service games so far this year, and 30.3% of her return games.
  • On hard courts, Muguruza has won 69.9% of her service games and 33.7% of her return games.

How To Watch

August
1
2022

Early Rounds, Day 1

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
