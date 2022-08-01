How to watch Camila Giorgi vs. Garbine Muguruza at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
The August 1 matchup between Camila Giorgi and Garbine Muguruza in the Round of 32 at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic can be watched on MSG.
How to watch Camila Giorgi vs. Garbine Muguruza at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
- Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, August 1
- TV Channel: MSG
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Giorgi vs. Muguruza Matchup Info
|Camila Giorgi
|Garbine Muguruza
29
World Rank
8
11-12
2022 Match Record
8-12
27-25
2022 Set Record
21-25
Wimbledon
Last Tournament
Wimbledon
Round of 128
Last Result
Round of 128
Camila Giorgi vs. Garbine Muguruza Recent Performance
- Giorgi last played on June 28, 2022, a 6-7, 1-6 defeat by No. 92-ranked Magdalena Frech in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon.
- Muguruza last played on June 28, 2022, a 4-6, 0-6 loss to No. 88-ranked Greet Minnen in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon.
- Giorgi has played 21.6 games per match (21.6 in three-set matches) in her 23 matches this year (across all court types).
- Giorgi has won 64.8% of her service games this year, and 34% of her return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Giorgi has won 67.8% of her games on serve, and 21.7% on return.
- Muguruza has played 20 matches so far this year (winning 49.3% of games across all court types), and 21 games per match (21 in three-set matches).
- Muguruza has won 68.4% of her service games so far this year, and 30.3% of her return games.
- On hard courts, Muguruza has won 69.9% of her service games and 33.7% of her return games.
How To Watch
August
1
2022
Early Rounds, Day 1
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)