How to watch Christopher Eubanks vs. Benjamin Bonzi at the Citi Open
Tune in to MSG to watch Benjamin Bonzi take on Christopher Eubanks in the Round of 64 of the Citi Open on Monday.
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 1
- TV Channel: MSG
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Bonzi vs. Eubanks Matchup Info
|Benjamin Bonzi
|Christopher Eubanks
45
World Rank
153
17-16
2022 Match Record
12-9
39-34
2022 Set Record
29-22
Hall of Fame Open
Last Tournament
Truist Atlanta Open
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Round of 16
Benjamin Bonzi vs. Christopher Eubanks Recent Performance
- Bonzi is coming off a defeat in the quarterfinals at the Hall of Fame Open, at the hands of No. 22-ranked John Isner, 6-7, 7-6, 6-7.
- In his previous tournament, the Truist Atlanta Open, Eubanks was eliminated in the Round of 16 by No. 87-ranked Jack Draper, 4-6, 7-5, 4-6.
- Through 33 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), Bonzi has played 22.5 games per match (21.1 in three-set matches) and won 52.4% of them.
- Bonzi has won 81.6% of his service games this year, and 22.5% of his return games.
- Bonzi has won 24.8% of his return games on hard courts, and 78.7% of his service games.
- Through 21 matches this year, Eubanks has played 25.2 games per match (25.2 in three-set matches) and won 52.6% of them (across all court surfaces).
- So far this year, Eubanks has won 16.2% of his return games and 84.2% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Eubanks has won 85.9% of his games on serve, and 16.9% on return.
