How to watch Christopher Eubanks vs. Benjamin Bonzi at the Citi Open

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to MSG to watch Benjamin Bonzi take on Christopher Eubanks in the Round of 64 of the Citi Open on Monday.

How to watch Benjamin Bonzi vs. Christopher Eubanks at the Citi Open

  • Tournament: Citi Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 1
  • TV Channel: MSG
  Court Surface: Hard
  • Court Surface: Hard

Bonzi vs. Eubanks Matchup Info

Benjamin BonziChristopher Eubanks

45

World Rank

153

17-16

2022 Match Record

12-9

39-34

2022 Set Record

29-22

Hall of Fame Open

Last Tournament

Truist Atlanta Open

Quarterfinal

Last Result

Round of 16

Benjamin Bonzi vs. Christopher Eubanks Recent Performance

  • Bonzi is coming off a defeat in the quarterfinals at the Hall of Fame Open, at the hands of No. 22-ranked John Isner, 6-7, 7-6, 6-7.
  • In his previous tournament, the Truist Atlanta Open, Eubanks was eliminated in the Round of 16 by No. 87-ranked Jack Draper, 4-6, 7-5, 4-6.
  • Through 33 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), Bonzi has played 22.5 games per match (21.1 in three-set matches) and won 52.4% of them.
  • Bonzi has won 81.6% of his service games this year, and 22.5% of his return games.
  • Bonzi has won 24.8% of his return games on hard courts, and 78.7% of his service games.
  • Through 21 matches this year, Eubanks has played 25.2 games per match (25.2 in three-set matches) and won 52.6% of them (across all court surfaces).
  • So far this year, Eubanks has won 16.2% of his return games and 84.2% of his service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Eubanks has won 85.9% of his games on serve, and 16.9% on return.

How To Watch

August
1
2022

Early Rounds, Day 1

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)


