How to watch Cori Gauff vs. Anhelina Kalinina at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Fire up MSG on Monday to see the Round of 32 of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, which features Cori Gauff squaring off against Anhelina Kalinina.
- Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, August 1
- TV Channel: MSG
- Court Surface: Hard
Gauff vs. Kalinina Matchup Info
|Cori Gauff
|Anhelina Kalinina
11
World Rank
50
25-13
2022 Match Record
18-15
53-29
2022 Set Record
38-33
Wimbledon
Last Tournament
Hungarian Grand Prix
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 32
Cori Gauff vs. Anhelina Kalinina Recent Performance
- Gauff most recently played on July 2, 2022, a 7-6, 2-6, 1-6 loss to No. 25-ranked Amanda Anisimova in the Round of 32 of the Wimbledon.
- Kalinina lost her most recent match, 3-6 (retired) versus Katerina Siniakova in the Round of 32 of the Hungarian Grand Prix on July 13, 2022.
- Gauff has played 38 matches this year (across all court types), and 20.1 games per match (20.1 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Gauff has won 70.6% of her service games and 39.6% of her return games.
- On hard courts, Gauff has won 32.2% of her return games and 73.9% of her service games.
- Through 33 matches so far this year, Kalinina has played 21.3 games per match (21.3 in three-set matches) and won 49.9% of them (across all court surfaces).
- Kalinina has won 65.6% of her service games this year, and 35.2% of her return games.
- Kalinina has won 37.4% of her return games on hard courts, and 61.9% of her service games.
How To Watch
August
1
2022
Early Rounds, Day 1
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
1:00
PM/EST
