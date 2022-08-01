Skip to main content

How to watch Cristina Bucsa vs. Simona Halep at the Citi Open

The Round of 32 of the Citi Open features Cristina Bucsa and Simona Halep going head to head on August 1 at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center. Check it out on Marquee Sports Network.

How to watch Simona Halep vs. Cristina Bucsa at the Citi Open

  • Tournament: Citi Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Monday, August 1
  • TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Halep vs. Bucsa Matchup Info

Simona HalepCristina Bucsa

16

World Rank

123

31-10

2022 Match Record

19-11

66-22

2022 Set Record

43-31

Wimbledon

Last Tournament

Ladies Open Lausanne

Semifinal

Last Result

Round of 16

Simona Halep vs. Cristina Bucsa Recent Performance

  • Halep last played on July 7, 2022, a 3-6, 3-6 defeat by No. 23-ranked Elena Rybakina in the semifinals of the Wimbledon.
  • In the qualifying round on Sunday, Bucsa defeated No. 174-ranked Catherine McNally, 1-6, 6-4, 7-5.
  • Halep has played 18.9 games per match (18.9 in three-set matches) in her 41 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
  • So far this year, Halep has won 74.4% of her service games and 47.6% of her return games.
  • On hard courts, Halep has won 48.7% of her return games and 76.1% of her service games.
  • Bucsa has played 30 matches this year (winning 53.3% of games across all court surfaces), and 21.7 games per match (21.7 in three-set matches).
  • Bucsa has won 62.3% of her service games this year, and 42.3% of her return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Bucsa has won 55.2% of her games on serve, and 29% on return.

How To Watch

August
1
2022

Early Rounds, Day 1

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

