How to watch Cristina Bucsa vs. Simona Halep at the Citi Open
The Round of 32 of the Citi Open features Cristina Bucsa and Simona Halep going head to head on August 1 at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center. Check it out on Marquee Sports Network.
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, August 1
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Court Surface: Hard
Halep vs. Bucsa Matchup Info
|Simona Halep
|Cristina Bucsa
16
World Rank
123
31-10
2022 Match Record
19-11
66-22
2022 Set Record
43-31
Wimbledon
Last Tournament
Ladies Open Lausanne
Semifinal
Last Result
Round of 16
Simona Halep vs. Cristina Bucsa Recent Performance
- Halep last played on July 7, 2022, a 3-6, 3-6 defeat by No. 23-ranked Elena Rybakina in the semifinals of the Wimbledon.
- In the qualifying round on Sunday, Bucsa defeated No. 174-ranked Catherine McNally, 1-6, 6-4, 7-5.
- Halep has played 18.9 games per match (18.9 in three-set matches) in her 41 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
- So far this year, Halep has won 74.4% of her service games and 47.6% of her return games.
- On hard courts, Halep has won 48.7% of her return games and 76.1% of her service games.
- Bucsa has played 30 matches this year (winning 53.3% of games across all court surfaces), and 21.7 games per match (21.7 in three-set matches).
- Bucsa has won 62.3% of her service games this year, and 42.3% of her return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Bucsa has won 55.2% of her games on serve, and 29% on return.
How To Watch
August
1
2022
Early Rounds, Day 1
TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
12:00
PM/EST
