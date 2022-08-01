Skip to main content

How to watch Daria Kasatkina vs. Elena Rybakina at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to MSG to watch Daria Kasatkina take on Elena Rybakina in the Round of 32 of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic on Monday.

How to watch Daria Kasatkina vs. Elena Rybakina at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

  • Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Monday, August 1
  • TV Channel: MSG
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Kasatkina vs. Rybakina Matchup Info

Daria KasatkinaElena Rybakina

12

World Rank

23

27-14

2022 Match Record

26-14

51-37

2022 Set Record

55-28

Hamburg

Last Tournament

Wimbledon

Round of 32

Last Result

Winner

Daria Kasatkina vs. Elena Rybakina Recent Performance

  • In her last match, Kasatkina was defeated 2-6, 6-2, 4-6 against Katerina Siniakova in the Round of 32 of the Hamburg.
  • Rybakina won her last match, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 over Ons Jabeur in the finals of the Wimbledon on July 9, 2022.
  • Kasatkina has played 20 games per match (20 in three-set matches) in her 41 matches this year (across all court types).
  • Kasatkina has won 45.5% of her return games so far this year, and 61.7% of her service games.
  • Kasatkina has won 59.5% of her service games on hard courts, and 39.1% of her return games.
  • In her 40 matches this year, Rybakina has played an average of 20.6 games across all court types (20.6 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Rybakina has won 32% of her return games and 78.5% of her service games.
  • Rybakina has won 29.6% of her return games on hard courts, and 82.4% of her service games.

How To Watch

August
1
2022

Early Rounds, Day 1

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Cori Gauff vs. Anhelina Kalinina at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Karolina Pliskova vs. Katie Boulter at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Amanda Anisimova vs. Ashlyn Krueger at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Camila Giorgi vs. Garbine Muguruza at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Bianca Vanessa Andreescu vs. Shelby Rogers at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Daria Kasatkina vs. Elena Rybakina at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Qinwen Zheng vs. Naomi Osaka at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Madison Keys vs. Shuai Zhang at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Garbine Muguruza vs. Camila Giorgi at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago