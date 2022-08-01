How to watch Daria Kasatkina vs. Elena Rybakina at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Tune in to MSG to watch Daria Kasatkina take on Elena Rybakina in the Round of 32 of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic on Monday.
- Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, August 1
- TV Channel: MSG
- Court Surface: Hard
Kasatkina vs. Rybakina Matchup Info
|Daria Kasatkina
|Elena Rybakina
12
World Rank
23
27-14
2022 Match Record
26-14
51-37
2022 Set Record
55-28
Hamburg
Last Tournament
Wimbledon
Round of 32
Last Result
Winner
Daria Kasatkina vs. Elena Rybakina Recent Performance
- In her last match, Kasatkina was defeated 2-6, 6-2, 4-6 against Katerina Siniakova in the Round of 32 of the Hamburg.
- Rybakina won her last match, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 over Ons Jabeur in the finals of the Wimbledon on July 9, 2022.
- Kasatkina has played 20 games per match (20 in three-set matches) in her 41 matches this year (across all court types).
- Kasatkina has won 45.5% of her return games so far this year, and 61.7% of her service games.
- Kasatkina has won 59.5% of her service games on hard courts, and 39.1% of her return games.
- In her 40 matches this year, Rybakina has played an average of 20.6 games across all court types (20.6 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Rybakina has won 32% of her return games and 78.5% of her service games.
- Rybakina has won 29.6% of her return games on hard courts, and 82.4% of her service games.
How To Watch
August
1
2022
Early Rounds, Day 1
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
1:00
PM/EST
