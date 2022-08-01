How to watch Daria Saville vs. Mirjam Bjorklund at the Citi Open
Tune in to Marquee Sports Network to see Daria Saville compete against Mirjam Bjorklund in the Round of 32 of the Citi Open on Monday.
How to watch Daria Saville vs. Mirjam Bjorklund at the Citi Open
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, August 1
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Saville vs. Bjorklund Matchup Info
|Daria Saville
|Mirjam Bjorklund
88
World Rank
124
18-13
2022 Match Record
10-6
37-30
2022 Set Record
21-16
Wimbledon
Last Tournament
Wimbledon
Round of 128
Last Result
Round of 128
Daria Saville vs. Mirjam Bjorklund Recent Performance
- In her most recent tournament, the Wimbledon, Saville was eliminated in the Round of 128 by No. 112-ranked Viktoriya Tomova, 5-7, 6-3, 5-7.
- In the qualifying round on Sunday, Bjorklund beat No. 119-ranked Heather Watson, 6-2, 6-3.
- Saville has played 22.4 games per match (22.4 in three-set matches) in her 31 matches this year (across all court types).
- So far this year, Saville has won 65.7% of her service games and 35.9% of her return games.
- Saville has won 38.1% of her return games on hard courts, and 64.1% of her service games.
- Bjorklund has played 16 matches so far this year, and 21.4 games per match across all court types (21.4 in three-set matches).
- Bjorklund has won 69.1% of her service games so far this year, and 44.3% of her return games.
How To Watch
August
1
2022
Early Rounds, Day 1
TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)