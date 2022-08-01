Skip to main content

How to watch David Goffin vs. Jack Sock at the Citi Open

Turn on MSG on August 1 to witness No. 63 David Goffin take on No. 106 Jack Sock in the Round of 64 of the Citi Open.

  • Tournament: Citi Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 1
  • TV Channel: MSG
  • Court Surface: Hard

Goffin vs. Sock Matchup Info

David GoffinJack Sock

63

World Rank

106

22-16

2022 Match Record

11-9

55-42

2022 Set Record

31-22

Wimbledon

Last Tournament

Truist Atlanta Open

Quarterfinal

Last Result

Round of 32

David Goffin vs. Jack Sock Recent Performance

  • In his last tournament, the Wimbledon, Goffin was beaten in the quarterfinals by No. 12-ranked Cameron Norrie, 6-3, 5-7, 6-2, 3-6, 5-7.
  • Sock most recently played on July 26, 2022, a 1-6, 1-6 loss to No. 36-ranked Tommy Paul in the Round of 32 of the Truist Atlanta Open.
  • Goffin has played 25.4 games per match (21.7 in three-set matches) in his 38 matches this year (across all court types).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Goffin has won 75.1% of his games on serve, and 27.6% on return.
  • Goffin has won 22.6% of his return games on hard courts, and 66.7% of his service games.
  • Through 20 matches so far this year, Sock has played 26.4 games per match (22.9 in three-set matches) and won 51.4% of them (across all court surfaces).
  • Sock has won 21.6% of his return games so far this year, and 79.8% of his service games.
  • On hard courts, Sock has won 16.5% of his return games and 78.3% of his service games.

How To Watch

August
1
2022

Early Rounds, Day 1

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
