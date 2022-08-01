How to watch David Goffin vs. Jack Sock at the Citi Open
Turn on MSG on August 1 to witness No. 63 David Goffin take on No. 106 Jack Sock in the Round of 64 of the Citi Open.
How to watch David Goffin vs. Jack Sock at the Citi Open
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 1
- TV Channel: MSG
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Goffin vs. Sock Matchup Info
|David Goffin
|Jack Sock
63
World Rank
106
22-16
2022 Match Record
11-9
55-42
2022 Set Record
31-22
Wimbledon
Last Tournament
Truist Atlanta Open
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Round of 32
David Goffin vs. Jack Sock Recent Performance
- In his last tournament, the Wimbledon, Goffin was beaten in the quarterfinals by No. 12-ranked Cameron Norrie, 6-3, 5-7, 6-2, 3-6, 5-7.
- Sock most recently played on July 26, 2022, a 1-6, 1-6 loss to No. 36-ranked Tommy Paul in the Round of 32 of the Truist Atlanta Open.
- Goffin has played 25.4 games per match (21.7 in three-set matches) in his 38 matches this year (across all court types).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Goffin has won 75.1% of his games on serve, and 27.6% on return.
- Goffin has won 22.6% of his return games on hard courts, and 66.7% of his service games.
- Through 20 matches so far this year, Sock has played 26.4 games per match (22.9 in three-set matches) and won 51.4% of them (across all court surfaces).
- Sock has won 21.6% of his return games so far this year, and 79.8% of his service games.
- On hard courts, Sock has won 16.5% of his return games and 78.3% of his service games.
How To Watch
August
1
2022
Early Rounds, Day 1
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)