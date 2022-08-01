How to watch Denis Kudla vs. Michael Mmoh at the Citi Open
Denis Kudla and Michael Mmoh are set to compete in the Round of 64 of the Citi Open on August 1, and you can tune in on Marquee Sports Network.
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 1
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Court Surface: Hard
Kudla vs. Mmoh Matchup Info
|Denis Kudla
|Michael Mmoh
83
World Rank
164
11-20
2022 Match Record
4-8
33-51
2022 Set Record
5-15
Truist Atlanta Open
Last Tournament
Wimbledon
Round of 32
Last Result
Qualification
Denis Kudla vs. Michael Mmoh Recent Performance
- Kudla last played on July 26, 2022, a 2-6, 6-7 loss to No. 51-ranked Mackenzie McDonald in the Round of 32 of the Truist Atlanta Open.
- In the qualifying round on Sunday, Mmoh beat No. 456-ranked JC Aragone, 6-3, 6-1.
- Kudla has played 26.6 games per match (24.9 in three-set matches) in his 31 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
- So far this year, Kudla has won 18.1% of his return games and 71.8% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Kudla has won 69.3% of his games on serve, and 19.0% on return.
- In his 12 matches so far this year, Mmoh has played an average of 19.1 games across all court types (17.7 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Mmoh has won 27.1% of his return games and 73.3% of his service games.
How To Watch
August
1
2022
Early Rounds, Day 1
TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
1:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
