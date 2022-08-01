Skip to main content

How to watch Denis Kudla vs. Michael Mmoh at the Citi Open

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Denis Kudla and Michael Mmoh are set to compete in the Round of 64 of the Citi Open on August 1, and you can tune in on Marquee Sports Network.

How to watch Denis Kudla vs. Michael Mmoh at the Citi Open

  • Tournament: Citi Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 1
  • TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Kudla vs. Mmoh Matchup Info

Denis KudlaMichael Mmoh

83

World Rank

164

11-20

2022 Match Record

4-8

33-51

2022 Set Record

5-15

Truist Atlanta Open

Last Tournament

Wimbledon

Round of 32

Last Result

Qualification

Denis Kudla vs. Michael Mmoh Recent Performance

  • Kudla last played on July 26, 2022, a 2-6, 6-7 loss to No. 51-ranked Mackenzie McDonald in the Round of 32 of the Truist Atlanta Open.
  • In the qualifying round on Sunday, Mmoh beat No. 456-ranked JC Aragone, 6-3, 6-1.
  • Kudla has played 26.6 games per match (24.9 in three-set matches) in his 31 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
  • So far this year, Kudla has won 18.1% of his return games and 71.8% of his service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Kudla has won 69.3% of his games on serve, and 19.0% on return.
  • In his 12 matches so far this year, Mmoh has played an average of 19.1 games across all court types (17.7 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Mmoh has won 27.1% of his return games and 73.3% of his service games.

How To Watch

August
1
2022

Early Rounds, Day 1

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
1:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sampdoria
Soccer

How to Watch Sampdoria in Canada All Season Long

By Justin Carter1 minute ago
finland-hockey
Hockey

How to Watch Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Finland vs United States

By Adam Childs40 minutes ago
Salernitana
Soccer

How to Watch Salernitana in Canada All Season Long

By Justin Carter45 minutes ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Borna Gojo vs. James Duckworth at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch James Duckworth vs. Borna Gojo at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
roma
Soccer

How to Watch Roma in Canada All Season Long

By Justin Carter1 hour ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Jeffrey John Wolf vs. Taro Daniel at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Taro Daniel vs. Jeffrey John Wolf at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Denis Kudla vs. Michael Mmoh at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago