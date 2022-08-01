How to watch Dominik Koepfer vs. Soonwoo Kwon at the Citi Open
Marquee Sports Network will be airing the Round of 64 of the Citi Open, which includes Dominik Koepfer squaring off against Soonwoo Kwon on August 1.
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 1
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Hard
Koepfer vs. Kwon Matchup Info
|Dominik Koepfer
|Soonwoo Kwon
141
World Rank
76
4-8
2022 Match Record
13-19
11-21
2022 Set Record
38-48
Truist Atlanta Open
Last Tournament
Truist Atlanta Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 16
Dominik Koepfer vs. Soonwoo Kwon Recent Performance
- Koepfer is coming off a 6-0, 6-0 win over Ryan Colby in the qualifying round on Saturday.
- Kwon most recently played on July 27, 2022, a 3-6, 3-6 loss to No. 36-ranked Tommy Paul in the Round of 16 of the Truist Atlanta Open.
- Koepfer has played 26.5 games per match (24.2 in three-set matches) in his 12 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Koepfer has won 67.7% of his games on serve, and 22.5% on return.
- On hard courts, Koepfer has won 28.3% of his return games and 66.7% of his service games.
- Kwon has played 32 matches this year, and 26.1 games per match across all court types (23.3 in three-set matches).
- Kwon has won 21.4% of his return games this year, and 72.6% of his service games.
- On hard courts, Kwon has won 22.9% of his return games and 73.9% of his service games.
