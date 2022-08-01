Skip to main content

How to watch Elena Rybakina vs. Daria Kasatkina at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

The August 1 matchup between Daria Kasatkina and Elena Rybakina in the Round of 32 at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic can be viewed on MSG.

How to watch Daria Kasatkina vs. Elena Rybakina at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

  • Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Monday, August 1
  • TV Channel: MSG
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Kasatkina vs. Rybakina Matchup Info

Daria KasatkinaElena Rybakina

12

World Rank

23

27-14

2022 Match Record

26-14

51-37

2022 Set Record

55-28

Hamburg

Last Tournament

Wimbledon

Round of 32

Last Result

Winner

Daria Kasatkina vs. Elena Rybakina Recent Performance

  • Kasatkina was defeated in her most recent match, 2-6, 6-2, 4-6 against Katerina Siniakova in the Round of 32 of the Hamburg on July 17, 2022.
  • Rybakina won her most recent match, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 over Ons Jabeur in the finals of the Wimbledon on July 9, 2022.
  • Through 41 matches so far this year (across all court types), Kasatkina has played 20.0 games per match (20.0 in three-set matches) and won 53.5% of them.
  • Thus far this year, Kasatkina has won 61.7% of her service games and 45.5% of her return games.
  • On hard courts, Kasatkina has won 59.5% of her service games and 39.1% of her return games.
  • Rybakina has played 40 matches this year (winning 55.3% of games across all court types), and 20.6 games per match (20.6 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Rybakina has won 78.5% of her service games and 32.0% of her return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Rybakina has won 82.4% of her games on serve, and 29.6% on return.

How To Watch

August
1
2022

Early Rounds, Day 1

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
