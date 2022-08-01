How to watch Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Mackenzie McDonald at the Citi Open
If you're hoping to see No. 51 Mackenzie McDonald play No. 42 Emil Ruusuvuori in the Round of 64 of the Citi Open on August 1, tune in to MSG.
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 1
- TV Channel: MSG
- Court Surface: Hard
McDonald vs. Ruusuvuori Matchup Info
|Mackenzie McDonald
|Emil Ruusuvuori
51
World Rank
42
17-20
2022 Match Record
26-19
47-49
2022 Set Record
63-51
Truist Atlanta Open
Last Tournament
Hamburg European Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 16
Mackenzie McDonald vs. Emil Ruusuvuori Recent Performance
- In his most recent match, McDonald was defeated 3-6, 4-6 against Jenson Brooksby in the Round of 16 of the Truist Atlanta Open.
- In his last tournament, the Hamburg European Open, Ruusuvuori was beaten in the Round of 16 by No. 62-ranked Lorenzo Musetti, 4-6, 5-7.
- McDonald has played 37 matches so far this year (across all court types), and 25.3 games per match (23.3 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, McDonald has won 25.3% of his return games and 73.7% of his service games.
- On hard courts, McDonald has won 28% of his return games and 71.2% of his service games.
- Ruusuvuori has played 45 matches so far this year, and 24.7 games per match across all court surfaces (23 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Ruusuvuori has won 25.9% of his return games and 78.1% of his service games.
- On hard courts, Ruusuvuori has won 82.1% of his service games and 28.5% of his return games.
