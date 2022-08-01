Skip to main content

How to watch Emma Raducanu vs. Marie Bouzkova at the Citi Open

Watch Marie Bouzkova and Emma Raducanu go toe to toe in Monday's Round of 32 at the Citi Open on Marquee Sports Network.

  • Tournament: Citi Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Monday, August 1
  • TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
  TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
  • Court Surface: Hard

Bouzkova vs. Raducanu Matchup Info

Marie BouzkovaEmma Raducanu

66

World Rank

10

31-11

2022 Match Record

8-11

67-27

2022 Set Record

21-20

Livesport Prague Open 2021

Last Tournament

Wimbledon

Last Result

Round of 64

Marie Bouzkova vs. Emma Raducanu Recent Performance

  • Bouzkova won her last match, 6-0, 6-3 over Anastasia Potapova in the finals of the Livesport Prague Open 2021 on July 31, 2022.
  • In her previous tournament, the Wimbledon, Raducanu was beaten in the Round of 64 by No. 55-ranked Caroline Garcia, 3-6, 3-6.
  • Through 42 matches this year (across all court types), Bouzkova has played 21.2 games per match (21.2 in three-set matches) and won 57.9% of them.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Bouzkova has won 73.3% of her games on serve, and 42.3% on return.
  • On hard courts, Bouzkova has won 45.6% of her return games and 74.1% of her service games.
  • Raducanu has played 19 matches so far this year (winning 51.6% of games across all court surfaces), and 21.6 games per match (21.6 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Raducanu has won 38.2% of her return games and 64.7% of her service games.
  • On hard courts, Raducanu has won 40.2% of her return games and 57.6% of her service games.

How To Watch

August
1
2022

Early Rounds, Day 1

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
