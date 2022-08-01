How to watch Garbine Muguruza vs. Camila Giorgi at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Monday's match between Camila Giorgi and Garbine Muguruza in the Round of 32 of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic.
- Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, August 1
- TV Channel: MSG
- Court Surface: Hard
Giorgi vs. Muguruza Matchup Info
|Camila Giorgi
|Garbine Muguruza
29
World Rank
8
11-12
2022 Match Record
8-12
27-25
2022 Set Record
21-25
Wimbledon
Last Tournament
Wimbledon
Round of 128
Last Result
Round of 128
Camila Giorgi vs. Garbine Muguruza Recent Performance
- Giorgi last played on June 28, 2022, a 6-7, 1-6 loss to No. 92-ranked Magdalena Frech in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon.
- Muguruza most recently played on June 28, 2022, a 4-6, 0-6 loss to No. 88-ranked Greet Minnen in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon.
- Through 23 matches so far this year (across all court types), Giorgi has played 21.6 games per match (21.6 in three-set matches) and won 49.7% of them.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Giorgi has won 64.8% of her games on serve, and 34.0% on return.
- Giorgi has won 21.7% of her return games on hard courts, and 67.8% of her service games.
- Muguruza has played 21.0 games per match (21.0 in three-set matches) in her 20 matches so far this year across all court types.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Muguruza has won 68.4% of her games on serve, and 30.3% on return.
- On hard courts, Muguruza has won 69.9% of her service games and 33.7% of her return games.
How To Watch
August
1
2022
Early Rounds, Day 1
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
1:00
PM/EST
