How to watch Ilya Ivashka vs. Sebastian Korda at the Citi Open
Fire up MSG on Monday to watch the Round of 64 of the Citi Open, which features Sebastian Korda facing off against Ilya Ivashka.
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 1
- TV Channel: MSG
- Court Surface: Hard
Korda vs. Ivashka Matchup Info
|Sebastian Korda
|Ilya Ivashka
57
World Rank
53
16-14
2022 Match Record
15-15
43-34
2022 Set Record
37-40
Truist Atlanta Open
Last Tournament
Truist Atlanta Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Sebastian Korda vs. Ilya Ivashka Recent Performance
- In his last match, Korda came up short 6-1, 1-6, 3-6 against Taro Daniel in the Round of 32 of the Truist Atlanta Open.
- Ivashka came up short in his last match, 7-5, 2-6, 2-6 versus Alex de Minaur in the semifinals of the Truist Atlanta Open on July 30, 2022.
- Korda has played 25.2 games per match (22.5 in three-set matches) in his 30 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).
- Korda has won 74.5% of his service games so far this year, and 30.9% of his return games.
- On hard courts, Korda has won 32.4% of his return games and 74.3% of his service games.
- Ivashka has played 30 matches so far this year, and 24.5 games per match across all court surfaces (23.4 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Ivashka has won 77.3% of his games on serve, and 23.2% on return.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Ivashka has won 79.1% of his games on serve, and 24.4% on return.
How To Watch
August
1
2022
Early Rounds, Day 1
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
10:00
AM/EST
