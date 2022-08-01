How to watch Jack Draper vs. Stefan Kozlov at the Citi Open

Don't miss No. 113 Stefan Kozlov match up against No. 85 Jack Draper in the Round of 64 of the Citi Open. Check it out on MSG.

How to watch Stefan Kozlov vs. Jack Draper at the Citi Open

Tournament: Citi Open

Citi Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 1

Monday, August 1 TV Channel: MSG

MSG Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Hard

Kozlov vs. Draper Matchup Info

Stefan Kozlov Jack Draper 113 World Rank 85 10-14 2022 Match Record 8-6 24-35 2022 Set Record 21-14 Truist Atlanta Open Last Tournament Truist Atlanta Open Round of 16 Last Result Qualification

Stefan Kozlov vs. Jack Draper Recent Performance