How to watch Jack Draper vs. Stefan Kozlov at the Citi Open
Don't miss No. 113 Stefan Kozlov match up against No. 85 Jack Draper in the Round of 64 of the Citi Open. Check it out on MSG.
How to watch Stefan Kozlov vs. Jack Draper at the Citi Open
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 1
- TV Channel: MSG
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Kozlov vs. Draper Matchup Info
|Stefan Kozlov
|Jack Draper
113
World Rank
85
10-14
2022 Match Record
8-6
24-35
2022 Set Record
21-14
Truist Atlanta Open
Last Tournament
Truist Atlanta Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Qualification
Stefan Kozlov vs. Jack Draper Recent Performance
- Kozlov most recently played on July 23, 2022, a 0-6, 1-6 loss to No. 196-ranked Ramkumar Ramanathan in the Round of 16 of the Truist Atlanta Open.
- Draper came up short in his last match, 6-7, 6-3, 6-7 against Ramanathan in the qualifying round of the Truist Atlanta Open on July 24, 2022.
- Through 24 matches so far this year (across all court types), Kozlov has played 23.4 games per match (21 in three-set matches) and won 45.7% of them.
- Kozlov has won 72.9% of his service games this year, and 22.9% of his return games.
- On hard courts, Kozlov has won 73.1% of his service games and 28.2% of his return games.
- Draper has played 14 matches so far this year, and 26.1 games per match across all court surfaces (24.2 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Draper has won 25.7% of his return games and 80.5% of his service games.
- Draper has won 81% of his service games on hard courts, and 28.6% of his return games.
How To Watch
August
1
2022
Early Rounds, Day 1
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)