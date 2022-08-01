How to watch Jack Sock vs. David Goffin at the Citi Open
On Monday, August 1, watch MSG to witness David Goffin play Jack Sock in the Round of 64 of the Citi Open in Washington, District of Columbia.
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 1
- TV Channel: MSG
- Court Surface: Hard
Goffin vs. Sock Matchup Info
|David Goffin
|Jack Sock
63
World Rank
106
22-16
2022 Match Record
11-9
55-42
2022 Set Record
31-22
Wimbledon
Last Tournament
Truist Atlanta Open
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Round of 32
David Goffin vs. Jack Sock Recent Performance
- Goffin most recently played on July 5, 2022, a 6-3, 5-7, 6-2, 3-6, 5-7 defeat by No. 12-ranked Cameron Norrie in the quarterfinals of the Wimbledon.
- Sock came up short in his last match, 1-6, 1-6 versus Tommy Paul in the Round of 32 of the Truist Atlanta Open on July 26, 2022.
- In his 38 matches so far this year across all court types, Goffin has played an average of 25.4 games (21.7 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Goffin has won 27.6% of his return games and 75.1% of his service games.
- Goffin has won 22.6% of his return games on hard courts, and 66.7% of his service games.
- In his 20 matches so far this year, Sock has played an average of 26.4 games across all court types (22.9 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Sock has won 21.6% of his return games and 79.8% of his service games.
- Sock has won 78.3% of his service games on hard courts, and 16.5% of his return games.
How To Watch
August
1
2022
Early Rounds, Day 1
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
