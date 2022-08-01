How to watch James Duckworth vs. Borna Gojo at the Citi Open
Marquee Sports Network will be airing the Round of 64 of the Citi Open, which includes James Duckworth challenging Borna Gojo on August 1.
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 1
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Court Surface: Hard
Duckworth vs. Gojo Matchup Info
|James Duckworth
|Borna Gojo
62
World Rank
196
5-9
2022 Match Record
4-4
16-25
2022 Set Record
12-12
Truist Atlanta Open
Last Tournament
Truist Atlanta Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 16
James Duckworth vs. Borna Gojo Recent Performance
- Duckworth came up short in his last match, 4-6, 4-6 against Alex de Minaur in the Round of 16 of the Truist Atlanta Open on July 28, 2022.
- Gojo defeated No. 184-ranked Antoine Escoffier 7-5, 6-3 on Sunday to reach the Round of 64.
- Through 14 matches this year (across all court types), Duckworth has played 28 games per match (26.1 in three-set matches) and won 48.5% of them.
- Duckworth has won 19.1% of his return games this year, and 74.1% of his service games.
- On hard courts, Duckworth has won 72.3% of his service games and 25% of his return games.
- Gojo has played 31.1 games per match (25 in three-set matches) in his eight matches this year across all court types.
- So far this year, Gojo has won 78% of his service games and 26% of his return games.
How To Watch
August
1
2022
Early Rounds, Day 1
TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
2:00
PM/EST
