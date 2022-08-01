Skip to main content

How to watch James Duckworth vs. Borna Gojo at the Citi Open

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Marquee Sports Network will be airing the Round of 64 of the Citi Open, which includes James Duckworth challenging Borna Gojo on August 1.

  • Tournament: Citi Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 1
  • TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Duckworth vs. Gojo Matchup Info

James DuckworthBorna Gojo

62

World Rank

196

5-9

2022 Match Record

4-4

16-25

2022 Set Record

12-12

Truist Atlanta Open

Last Tournament

Truist Atlanta Open

Round of 16

Last Result

Round of 16

James Duckworth vs. Borna Gojo Recent Performance

  • Duckworth came up short in his last match, 4-6, 4-6 against Alex de Minaur in the Round of 16 of the Truist Atlanta Open on July 28, 2022.
  • Gojo defeated No. 184-ranked Antoine Escoffier 7-5, 6-3 on Sunday to reach the Round of 64.
  • Through 14 matches this year (across all court types), Duckworth has played 28 games per match (26.1 in three-set matches) and won 48.5% of them.
  • Duckworth has won 19.1% of his return games this year, and 74.1% of his service games.
  • On hard courts, Duckworth has won 72.3% of his service games and 25% of his return games.
  • Gojo has played 31.1 games per match (25 in three-set matches) in his eight matches this year across all court types.
  • So far this year, Gojo has won 78% of his service games and 26% of his return games.

How To Watch

August
1
2022

Early Rounds, Day 1

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
