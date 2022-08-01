How to watch Jeffrey John Wolf vs. Taro Daniel at the Citi Open
To watch Monday's matchup between No. 101 Taro Daniel and No. 103 Jeffrey John Wolf in the Round of 64 of the Citi Open, tune in to Marquee Sports Network.
How to watch Jeffrey John Wolf vs. Taro Daniel at the Citi Open
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 1
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Wolf vs. Daniel Matchup Info
|Jeffrey John Wolf
|Taro Daniel
103
World Rank
101
11-8
2022 Match Record
26-13
26-16
2022 Set Record
62-34
Truist Atlanta Open
Last Tournament
Truist Atlanta Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 16
Jeffrey John Wolf vs. Taro Daniel Recent Performance
- In his last match, Wolf came up short 6-4, 4-6, 1-3 against Donald Young in the Round of 16 of the Truist Atlanta Open.
- In the qualifying round on Sunday, Daniel defeated No. 299-ranked Alex Rybakov, 6-3, 6-4.
- Wolf has played 22.9 games per match (22.9 in three-set matches) in his 19 matches this year (across all court types).
- Wolf has won 19.8% of his return games so far this year, and 70.9% of his service games.
- Wolf has won 72.0% of his service games on hard courts, and 20.2% of his return games.
- In his 39 matches so far this year, Daniel has played an average of 23.5 games across all court surfaces (22.1 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Daniel has won 24.6% of his return games and 75.5% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Daniel has won 75.8% of his games on serve, and 26.9% on return.
How To Watch
August
1
2022
Early Rounds, Day 1
TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
1:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)