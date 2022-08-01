Skip to main content

How to watch Jeffrey John Wolf vs. Taro Daniel at the Citi Open

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

To watch Monday's matchup between No. 101 Taro Daniel and No. 103 Jeffrey John Wolf in the Round of 64 of the Citi Open, tune in to Marquee Sports Network.

  • Tournament: Citi Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 1
  • TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
  • Court Surface: Hard
  • Court Surface: Hard

Wolf vs. Daniel Matchup Info

Jeffrey John WolfTaro Daniel

103

World Rank

101

11-8

2022 Match Record

26-13

26-16

2022 Set Record

62-34

Truist Atlanta Open

Last Tournament

Truist Atlanta Open

Round of 16

Last Result

Round of 16

Jeffrey John Wolf vs. Taro Daniel Recent Performance

  • In his last match, Wolf came up short 6-4, 4-6, 1-3 against Donald Young in the Round of 16 of the Truist Atlanta Open.
  • In the qualifying round on Sunday, Daniel defeated No. 299-ranked Alex Rybakov, 6-3, 6-4.
  • Wolf has played 22.9 games per match (22.9 in three-set matches) in his 19 matches this year (across all court types).
  • Wolf has won 19.8% of his return games so far this year, and 70.9% of his service games.
  • Wolf has won 72.0% of his service games on hard courts, and 20.2% of his return games.
  • In his 39 matches so far this year, Daniel has played an average of 23.5 games across all court surfaces (22.1 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Daniel has won 24.6% of his return games and 75.5% of his service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Daniel has won 75.8% of his games on serve, and 26.9% on return.

How To Watch

August
1
2022

Early Rounds, Day 1

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
1:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Time
1:20
PM/EST
