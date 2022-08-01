How to watch Jenson Brooksby vs. Yoshihito Nishioka at the Citi Open
Fire up MSG on Monday to see the Round of 64 of the Citi Open, which features Yoshihito Nishioka squaring off against Jenson Brooksby.
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 1
- TV Channel: MSG
- Court Surface: Hard
Nishioka vs. Brooksby Matchup Info
|Yoshihito Nishioka
|Jenson Brooksby
92
World Rank
43
14-14
2022 Match Record
14-12
32-40
2022 Set Record
33-31
Wimbledon
Last Tournament
Wimbledon
Round of 128
Last Result
Round of 32
Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Jenson Brooksby Recent Performance
- In his most recent match, Nishioka was defeated 2-6, 2-6, 6-4, 4-6 against Emil Ruusuvuori in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon.
- Brooksby won his most recent match, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 over John Isner in the quarterfinals of the Truist Atlanta Open on July 29, 2022.
- Nishioka has played 24.0 games per match (23.1 in three-set matches) in his 28 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
- So far this year, Nishioka has won 72.4% of his service games and 20.9% of his return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Nishioka has won 75.6% of his games on serve, and 23.6% on return.
- Brooksby has played 22.9 games per match (21.7 in three-set matches) in his 26 matches this year across all court types.
- Brooksby has won 74.3% of his service games so far this year, and 27.1% of his return games.
- On hard courts, Brooksby has won 30.6% of his return games and 78.4% of his service games.
How To Watch
August
1
2022
Early Rounds, Day 1
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)