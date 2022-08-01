Skip to main content

How to watch Karolina Pliskova vs. Katie Boulter at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

MSG is your destination for watching the matchup between Katie Boulter and Karolina Pliskova on Monday, when they meet in the Round of 32 of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic at San José State University Tennis Center.

How to watch Katie Boulter vs. Karolina Pliskova at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

  • Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Monday, August 1
  • TV Channel: MSG
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Boulter vs. Pliskova Matchup Info

Katie BoulterKarolina Pliskova

129

World Rank

15

15-8

2022 Match Record

9-11

32-20

2022 Set Record

22-28

Wimbledon

Last Tournament

Wimbledon

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 64

Katie Boulter vs. Karolina Pliskova Recent Performance

  • In her last tournament, the Wimbledon, Boulter was beaten in the Round of 32 by No. 115-ranked Harmony Tan, 1-6, 1-6.
  • Pliskova is coming off a loss in the Round of 64 at the Wimbledon, at the hands of No. 118-ranked Boulter, 6-3, 6-7, 4-6.
  • In her 23 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, Boulter has played an average of 22.0 games (22.0 in three-set matches).
  • Boulter has won 28.4% of her return games this year, and 69.8% of her service games.
  • On hard courts, Boulter has won 30.8% of her return games and 63.0% of her service games.
  • Pliskova has played 24.4 games per match (24.4 in three-set matches) in her 20 matches so far this year across all court types.
  • Pliskova has won 66.8% of her service games this year, and 30.9% of her return games.
  • On hard courts, Pliskova has won 29.2% of her return games and 58.3% of her service games.

How To Watch

August
1
2022

Early Rounds, Day 1

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Tennis

