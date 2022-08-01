How to watch Karolina Pliskova vs. Katie Boulter at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

MSG is your destination for watching the matchup between Katie Boulter and Karolina Pliskova on Monday, when they meet in the Round of 32 of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic at San José State University Tennis Center.

How to watch Katie Boulter vs. Karolina Pliskova at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, August 1

Monday, August 1 TV Channel: MSG

MSG Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Hard

Boulter vs. Pliskova Matchup Info

Katie Boulter Karolina Pliskova 129 World Rank 15 15-8 2022 Match Record 9-11 32-20 2022 Set Record 22-28 Wimbledon Last Tournament Wimbledon Round of 32 Last Result Round of 64

Katie Boulter vs. Karolina Pliskova Recent Performance