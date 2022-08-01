How to watch Kyle Edmund vs. Yosuke Watanuki at the Citi Open
Turn on Marquee Sports Network on August 1 to watch the Round of 64 of the Citi Open, which includes a head-to-head matchup between Kyle Edmund and Yosuke Watanuki.
How to watch Kyle Edmund vs. Yosuke Watanuki at the Citi Open
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 1
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Edmund vs. Watanuki Matchup Info
|Kyle Edmund
|Yosuke Watanuki
496
World Rank
238
N/A
2022 Match Record
5-4
N/A
2022 Set Record
13-9
N/A
Last Tournament
Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
N/A
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Kyle Edmund vs. Yosuke Watanuki Recent Performance
- Watanuki beat Andrew Fenty 7-5, 1-0 on Saturday in the qualifying round.
- Watanuki has played nine matches so far this year (winning 52.0% of games across all court types), and 25.0 games per match (25.0 in three-set matches).
- Watanuki has won 17.2% of his return games so far this year, and 87.7% of his service games.
- Watanuki has won 91.2% of his service games on hard courts, and 8.6% of his return games.
How To Watch
August
1
2022
Early Rounds, Day 1
TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)