How to watch Mackenzie McDonald vs. Emil Ruusuvuori at the Citi Open

Tune in to MSG to see Mackenzie McDonald match up against Emil Ruusuvuori in the Round of 64 of the Citi Open on Monday.

  • Tournament: Citi Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 1
  • TV Channel: MSG
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

McDonald vs. Ruusuvuori Matchup Info

Mackenzie McDonaldEmil Ruusuvuori

51

World Rank

42

17-20

2022 Match Record

26-19

47-49

2022 Set Record

63-51

Truist Atlanta Open

Last Tournament

Hamburg European Open

Round of 16

Last Result

Round of 16

Mackenzie McDonald vs. Emil Ruusuvuori Recent Performance

  • McDonald lost his most recent match, 3-6, 4-6 versus Jenson Brooksby in the Round of 16 of the Truist Atlanta Open on July 28, 2022.
  • Ruusuvuori most recently played on July 20, 2022, a 4-6, 5-7 defeat by No. 62-ranked Lorenzo Musetti in the Round of 16 of the Hamburg European Open.
  • McDonald has played 37 matches this year across all court types, and 25.3 games per match (23.3 in three-set matches).
  • McDonald has won 25.3% of his return games so far this year, and 73.7% of his service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, McDonald has won 71.2% of his games on serve, and 28.0% on return.
  • Ruusuvuori has played 24.7 games per match (23.0 in three-set matches) in his 45 matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Ruusuvuori has won 78.1% of his games on serve, and 25.9% on return.
  • On hard courts, Ruusuvuori has won 28.5% of his return games and 82.1% of his service games.

How To Watch

August
1
2022

Early Rounds, Day 1

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

