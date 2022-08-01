How to watch Mackenzie McDonald vs. Emil Ruusuvuori at the Citi Open
Tune in to MSG to see Mackenzie McDonald match up against Emil Ruusuvuori in the Round of 64 of the Citi Open on Monday.
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 1
- TV Channel: MSG
- Court Surface: Hard
McDonald vs. Ruusuvuori Matchup Info
|Mackenzie McDonald
|Emil Ruusuvuori
51
World Rank
42
17-20
2022 Match Record
26-19
47-49
2022 Set Record
63-51
Truist Atlanta Open
Last Tournament
Hamburg European Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 16
Mackenzie McDonald vs. Emil Ruusuvuori Recent Performance
- McDonald lost his most recent match, 3-6, 4-6 versus Jenson Brooksby in the Round of 16 of the Truist Atlanta Open on July 28, 2022.
- Ruusuvuori most recently played on July 20, 2022, a 4-6, 5-7 defeat by No. 62-ranked Lorenzo Musetti in the Round of 16 of the Hamburg European Open.
- McDonald has played 37 matches this year across all court types, and 25.3 games per match (23.3 in three-set matches).
- McDonald has won 25.3% of his return games so far this year, and 73.7% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, McDonald has won 71.2% of his games on serve, and 28.0% on return.
- Ruusuvuori has played 24.7 games per match (23.0 in three-set matches) in his 45 matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Ruusuvuori has won 78.1% of his games on serve, and 25.9% on return.
- On hard courts, Ruusuvuori has won 28.5% of his return games and 82.1% of his service games.
How To Watch
August
1
2022
Early Rounds, Day 1
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
