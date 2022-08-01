Skip to main content

How to watch Madison Keys vs. Shuai Zhang at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

The Round of 32 of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose is the destination where Madison Keys and Shuai Zhang will come together for their August 1 matchup, which can be watched on MSG.

  • Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Monday, August 1
  • TV Channel: MSG
  • Court Surface: Hard

Zhang vs. Keys Matchup Info

Shuai ZhangMadison Keys

39

World Rank

27

23-19

2022 Match Record

19-11

42-38

2022 Set Record

44-26

32nd Palermo Ladies Open

Last Tournament

Viking International Eastbourne

Round of 16

Last Result

Round of 16

Shuai Zhang vs. Madison Keys Recent Performance

  • Zhang lost her last match, - (retired) against Jasmine Paolini in the of the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open on July 20, 2022.
  • Keys is coming off a loss in the Round of 16 at the Viking International Eastbourne, failing to advance past Jelena Ostapenko, 3-6 (retired).
  • Zhang has played 42 matches so far this year (across all court types), and 19.0 games per match (19.0 in three-set matches).
  • Zhang has won 65.9% of her service games so far this year, and 33.3% of her return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Zhang has won 66.0% of her games on serve, and 30.6% on return.
  • Through 30 matches this year, Keys has played 22.1 games per match (22.1 in three-set matches) and won 54.1% of them (across all court surfaces).
  • Keys has won 76.1% of her service games this year, and 32.1% of her return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Keys has won 78.8% of her games on serve, and 32.7% on return.

How To Watch

August
1
2022

Early Rounds, Day 1

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
