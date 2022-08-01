How to watch Madison Keys vs. Shuai Zhang at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

The Round of 32 of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose is the destination where Madison Keys and Shuai Zhang will come together for their August 1 matchup, which can be watched on MSG.

Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, August 1

Monday, August 1 TV Channel: MSG

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Hard

Zhang vs. Keys Matchup Info

Shuai Zhang Madison Keys 39 World Rank 27 23-19 2022 Match Record 19-11 42-38 2022 Set Record 44-26 32nd Palermo Ladies Open Last Tournament Viking International Eastbourne Round of 16 Last Result Round of 16

Shuai Zhang vs. Madison Keys Recent Performance