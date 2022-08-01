Skip to main content

How to watch Marcos Giron vs. Nick Kyrgios at the Citi Open

Watch Nick Kyrgios and Marcos Giron battle it out in Monday's Round of 64 at the Citi Open on MSG.

  • Tournament: Citi Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 1
  • TV Channel: MSG
  • Court Surface: Hard

Kyrgios vs. Giron Matchup Info

Nick KyrgiosMarcos Giron

47

World Rank

55

24-8

2022 Match Record

12-22

50-25

2022 Set Record

31-54

Wimbledon

Last Tournament

Truist Atlanta Open

Runner-Up

Last Result

Round of 32

Nick Kyrgios vs. Marcos Giron Recent Performance

  • Kyrgios is coming off a defeat in the finals at the Wimbledon, to No. 3-ranked Novak Djokovic, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-7.
  • Giron most recently played on July 25, 2022, a 6-7, 6-4, 5-7 loss to No. 76-ranked Soonwoo Kwon in the Round of 32 of the Truist Atlanta Open.
  • Kyrgios has played 32 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 24.4 games per match (20.3 in three-set matches).
  • Kyrgios has won 90.9% of his service games this year, and 19.6% of his return games.
  • On hard courts, Kyrgios has won 89.1% of his service games and 25.2% of his return games.
  • Giron has played 34 matches so far this year (winning 46.0% of games across all court surfaces), and 25.8 games per match (25.8 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Giron has won 77.5% of his games on serve, and 17.1% on return.
  • On hard courts, Giron has won 76% of his service games and 18.7% of his return games.

How To Watch

August
1
2022

Early Rounds, Day 1

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
