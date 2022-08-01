How to watch Marie Bouzkova vs. Emma Raducanu at the Citi Open
Marie Bouzkova and Emma Raducanu are set to go head to head in the Round of 32 of the Citi Open on August 1, and you can see it on Marquee Sports Network.
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, August 1
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Court Surface: Hard
Bouzkova vs. Raducanu Matchup Info
|Marie Bouzkova
|Emma Raducanu
66
World Rank
10
31-11
2022 Match Record
8-11
67-27
2022 Set Record
21-20
Livesport Prague Open 2021
Last Tournament
Wimbledon
Last Result
Round of 64
Marie Bouzkova vs. Emma Raducanu Recent Performance
- Bouzkova won her last match, 6-0, 6-3 over Anastasia Potapova in the finals of the Livesport Prague Open 2021 on July 31, 2022.
- Raducanu most recently played on June 29, 2022, a 3-6, 3-6 loss to No. 55-ranked Caroline Garcia in the Round of 64 of the Wimbledon.
- Bouzkova has played 21.2 games per match (21.2 in three-set matches) in her 42 matches so far this year (across all court types).
- Bouzkova has won 73.3% of her service games this year, and 42.3% of her return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Bouzkova has won 74.1% of her games on serve, and 45.6% on return.
- Raducanu has played 19 matches this year, and 21.6 games per match across all court surfaces (21.6 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Raducanu has won 64.7% of her service games and 38.2% of her return games.
- On hard courts, Raducanu has won 40.2% of her return games and 57.6% of her service games.
How To Watch
August
1
2022
Early Rounds, Day 1
TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
10:00
AM/EST
