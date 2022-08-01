How to watch Michael Mmoh vs. Denis Kudla at the Citi Open
Turn on Marquee Sports Network on August 1 to witness No. 83 Denis Kudla take on No. 164 Michael Mmoh in the Round of 64 of the Citi Open.
How to watch Denis Kudla vs. Michael Mmoh at the Citi Open
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 1
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Court Surface: Hard
Kudla vs. Mmoh Matchup Info
|Denis Kudla
|Michael Mmoh
83
World Rank
164
11-20
2022 Match Record
4-8
33-51
2022 Set Record
5-15
Truist Atlanta Open
Last Tournament
Wimbledon
Round of 32
Last Result
Qualification
Denis Kudla vs. Michael Mmoh Recent Performance
- Kudla came up short in his most recent match, 2-6, 6-7 versus Mackenzie McDonald in the Round of 32 of the Truist Atlanta Open on July 26, 2022.
- Mmoh beat No. 456-ranked JC Aragone 6-3, 6-1 on Sunday to advance to the Round of 64.
- Kudla has played 31 matches so far this year (across all court types), and 26.6 games per match (24.9 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Kudla has won 71.8% of his service games and 18.1% of his return games.
- On hard courts, Kudla has won 69.3% of his service games and 19% of his return games.
- In his 12 matches so far this year, Mmoh has played an average of 19.1 games across all court types (17.7 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Mmoh has won 27.1% of his return games and 73.3% of his service games.
How To Watch
August
1
2022
Early Rounds, Day 1
TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
1:15
PM/EST
