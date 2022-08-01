How to watch Mikael Ymer vs. Andy Murray at the Citi Open
Andy Murray and Mikael Ymer are scheduled to go head to head in the Round of 64 of the Citi Open on August 1, and you can see it on MSG.
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 1
- TV Channel: MSG
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Hard
Murray vs. Ymer Matchup Info
|Andy Murray
|Mikael Ymer
50
World Rank
108
19-12
2022 Match Record
9-14
41-33
2022 Set Record
28-34
Hall of Fame Open
Last Tournament
Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Round of 32
Andy Murray vs. Mikael Ymer Recent Performance
- In his last match, Murray came up short 5-7, 4-6 versus Alexander Bublik in the quarterfinals of the Hall of Fame Open.
- Ymer came up short in his most recent match, 6-4, 1-6, 4-6 against Jaume Munar in the Round of 32 of the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag on July 25, 2022.
- Murray has played 31 matches so far this year (across all court types), and 23.6 games per match (21.1 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Murray has won 81.4% of his games on serve, and 24% on return.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Murray has won 77.5% of his games on serve, and 22.2% on return.
- Ymer has played 23 matches so far this year, and 26.5 games per match across all court surfaces (25.1 in three-set matches).
- Ymer has won 26.2% of his return games this year, and 70.9% of his service games.
- Ymer has won 73.6% of his service games on hard courts, and 26.9% of his return games.
