How to watch Mirjam Bjorklund vs. Daria Saville at the Citi Open
Daria Saville and Mirjam Bjorklund are slated to meet on Monday, August 1 in the Round of 32 of the Citi Open, and you can tune in to witness it on Marquee Sports Network.
How to watch Daria Saville vs. Mirjam Bjorklund at the Citi Open
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, August 1
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Saville vs. Bjorklund Matchup Info
|Daria Saville
|Mirjam Bjorklund
88
World Rank
126
18-13
2022 Match Record
12-6
37-30
2022 Set Record
25-16
Wimbledon
Last Tournament
Wimbledon
Round of 128
Last Result
Round of 128
Daria Saville vs. Mirjam Bjorklund Recent Performance
- Saville came up short in her most recent match, 5-7, 6-3, 5-7 versus Viktoriya Tomova in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon on June 28, 2022.
- In the qualifying round on Sunday, Bjorklund defeated No. 119-ranked Heather Watson, 6-2, 6-3.
- Through 31 matches so far this year (across all court types), Saville has played 22.4 games per match (22.4 in three-set matches) and won 52.2% of them.
- Saville has won 35.9% of her return games so far this year, and 65.7% of her service games.
- On hard courts, Saville has won 38.1% of her return games and 64.1% of her service games.
- Bjorklund has played 18 matches this year (winning 54.5% of games across all court types), and 21 games per match (21 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Bjorklund has won 44.3% of her return games and 69.1% of her service games.
How To Watch
August
1
2022
Early Rounds, Day 1
TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)