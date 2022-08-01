Skip to main content

How to watch Mirjam Bjorklund vs. Daria Saville at the Citi Open

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Daria Saville and Mirjam Bjorklund are slated to meet on Monday, August 1 in the Round of 32 of the Citi Open, and you can tune in to witness it on Marquee Sports Network.

How to watch Daria Saville vs. Mirjam Bjorklund at the Citi Open

  • Tournament: Citi Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Monday, August 1
  • TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Saville vs. Bjorklund Matchup Info

Daria SavilleMirjam Bjorklund

88

World Rank

126

18-13

2022 Match Record

12-6

37-30

2022 Set Record

25-16

Wimbledon

Last Tournament

Wimbledon

Round of 128

Last Result

Round of 128

Daria Saville vs. Mirjam Bjorklund Recent Performance

  • Saville came up short in her most recent match, 5-7, 6-3, 5-7 versus Viktoriya Tomova in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon on June 28, 2022.
  • In the qualifying round on Sunday, Bjorklund defeated No. 119-ranked Heather Watson, 6-2, 6-3.
  • Through 31 matches so far this year (across all court types), Saville has played 22.4 games per match (22.4 in three-set matches) and won 52.2% of them.
  • Saville has won 35.9% of her return games so far this year, and 65.7% of her service games.
  • On hard courts, Saville has won 38.1% of her return games and 64.1% of her service games.
  • Bjorklund has played 18 matches this year (winning 54.5% of games across all court types), and 21 games per match (21 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Bjorklund has won 44.3% of her return games and 69.1% of her service games.

How To Watch

August
1
2022

Early Rounds, Day 1

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Cristina Bucsa vs. Simona Halep at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Simona Halep vs. Cristina Bucsa at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Soonwoo Kwon vs. Dominik Koepfer at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Mirjam Bjorklund vs. Daria Saville at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Dominik Koepfer vs. Soonwoo Kwon at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Kyle Edmund vs. Yosuke Watanuki at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Yosuke Watanuki vs. Kyle Edmund at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
AC Monza
Soccer

How to Watch Monza in Canada All Season Long

By Justin Carter43 minutes ago
Jul 31, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) and center fielder Adam Frazier (26) celebrates left fielder Jesse Winker (27) two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners in the eighth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Yankees

By Alex Barth1 hour ago