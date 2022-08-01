How to watch Nick Kyrgios vs. Marcos Giron at the Citi Open
Nick Kyrgios and Marcos Giron are scheduled to square off on Monday, August 1 in the Round of 64 of the Citi Open, and you can tune in to witness it on MSG.
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 1
- TV Channel: MSG
- Court Surface: Hard
Kyrgios vs. Giron Matchup Info
|Nick Kyrgios
|Marcos Giron
47
World Rank
55
24-8
2022 Match Record
12-22
50-25
2022 Set Record
31-54
Wimbledon
Last Tournament
Truist Atlanta Open
Runner-Up
Last Result
Round of 32
Nick Kyrgios vs. Marcos Giron Recent Performance
- In his last match, Kyrgios came up short 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-7 versus Novak Djokovic in the finals of the Wimbledon.
- In his last match, Giron lost 6-7, 6-4, 5-7 versus Soonwoo Kwon in the Round of 32 of the Truist Atlanta Open.
- Kyrgios has played 32 matches this year across all court types, and 24.4 games per match (20.3 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Kyrgios has won 90.9% of his service games and 19.6% of his return games.
- Kyrgios has won 89.1% of his service games on hard courts, and 25.2% of his return games.
- Giron has played 25.8 games per match (25.8 in three-set matches) in his 34 matches this year across all court surfaces.
- Giron has won 17.1% of his return games this year, and 77.5% of his service games.
- Giron has won 18.7% of his return games on hard courts, and 76.0% of his service games.
How To Watch
August
1
2022
Early Rounds, Day 1
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
