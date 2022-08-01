Skip to main content

How to watch Nick Kyrgios vs. Marcos Giron at the Citi Open

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Kyrgios and Marcos Giron are scheduled to square off on Monday, August 1 in the Round of 64 of the Citi Open, and you can tune in to witness it on MSG.

  • Tournament: Citi Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 1
  • TV Channel: MSG
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Kyrgios vs. Giron Matchup Info

Nick KyrgiosMarcos Giron

47

World Rank

55

24-8

2022 Match Record

12-22

50-25

2022 Set Record

31-54

Wimbledon

Last Tournament

Truist Atlanta Open

Runner-Up

Last Result

Round of 32

Nick Kyrgios vs. Marcos Giron Recent Performance

  • In his last match, Kyrgios came up short 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-7 versus Novak Djokovic in the finals of the Wimbledon.
  • In his last match, Giron lost 6-7, 6-4, 5-7 versus Soonwoo Kwon in the Round of 32 of the Truist Atlanta Open.
  • Kyrgios has played 32 matches this year across all court types, and 24.4 games per match (20.3 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Kyrgios has won 90.9% of his service games and 19.6% of his return games.
  • Kyrgios has won 89.1% of his service games on hard courts, and 25.2% of his return games.
  • Giron has played 25.8 games per match (25.8 in three-set matches) in his 34 matches this year across all court surfaces.
  • Giron has won 17.1% of his return games this year, and 77.5% of his service games.
  • Giron has won 18.7% of his return games on hard courts, and 76.0% of his service games.

How To Watch

August
1
2022

Early Rounds, Day 1

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
