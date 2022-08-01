How to watch Nick Kyrgios vs. Marcos Giron at the Citi Open

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Kyrgios and Marcos Giron are scheduled to square off on Monday, August 1 in the Round of 64 of the Citi Open, and you can tune in to witness it on MSG.

How to watch Nick Kyrgios vs. Marcos Giron at the Citi Open

Tournament: Citi Open

Citi Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 1

Monday, August 1 TV Channel: MSG

MSG Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Hard

Kyrgios vs. Giron Matchup Info

Nick Kyrgios Marcos Giron 47 World Rank 55 24-8 2022 Match Record 12-22 50-25 2022 Set Record 31-54 Wimbledon Last Tournament Truist Atlanta Open Runner-Up Last Result Round of 32

Nick Kyrgios vs. Marcos Giron Recent Performance