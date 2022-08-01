How to watch Peter Gojowczyk vs. Benoit Paire at the Citi Open
MSG is your destination for watching the match between Peter Gojowczyk and Benoit Paire on Monday, when they meet in the Round of 64 of the Citi Open at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center.
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 1
- TV Channel: MSG
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Gojowczyk vs. Paire Matchup Info
|Peter Gojowczyk
|Benoit Paire
88
World Rank
94
9-17
2022 Match Record
5-20
17-34
2022 Set Record
21-45
Truist Atlanta Open
Last Tournament
Truist Atlanta Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 32
Peter Gojowczyk vs. Benoit Paire Recent Performance
- Gojowczyk lost his most recent match, 3-6, 6-7 against Adrian Mannarino in the Round of 32 of the Truist Atlanta Open on July 26, 2022.
- Paire is coming off a loss in the Round of 32 at the Truist Atlanta Open, to No. 43-ranked Jenson Brooksby, 3-6, 1-6.
- Gojowczyk has played 26 matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 19.2 games per match (18.6 in three-set matches).
- Gojowczyk has won 58.3% of his service games this year, and 14.2% of his return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Gojowczyk has won 55.2% of his games on serve, and 13.4% on return.
- In his 25 matches this year, Paire has played an average of 27.6 games across all court types (23.7 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Paire has won 66.6% of his games on serve, and 19.4% on return.
- Paire has won 72.5% of his service games on hard courts, and 18.6% of his return games.
How To Watch
