How to watch Qinwen Zheng vs. Naomi Osaka at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

MSG will be airing the Round of 32 of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, which includes Naomi Osaka competing against Qinwen Zheng on August 1.

How to watch Naomi Osaka vs. Qinwen Zheng at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

  • Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Monday, August 1
  • TV Channel: MSG
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Osaka vs. Zheng Matchup Info

Naomi OsakaQinwen Zheng

40

World Rank

49

13-6

2022 Match Record

17-12

25-13

2022 Set Record

37-30

French Open

Last Tournament

Wimbledon

Round of 128

Last Result

Round of 32

Naomi Osaka vs. Qinwen Zheng Recent Performance

  • Osaka dropped her most recent match, 5-7, 4-6 against Amanda Anisimova in the Round of 128 of the French Open on May 23, 2022.
  • In her most recent tournament, the Wimbledon, Zheng was beaten in the Round of 32 by No. 23-ranked Elena Rybakina, 6-7, 5-7.
  • Through 19 matches so far this year (across all court types), Osaka has played 17.7 games per match (17.7 in three-set matches) and won 56.8% of them.
  • Osaka has won 78.8% of her service games so far this year, and 34.3% of her return games.
  • Osaka has won 81.8% of her service games on hard courts, and 35.3% of her return games.
  • Zheng has played 22.9 games per match (22.9 in three-set matches) in her 29 matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Zheng has won 71.2% of her games on serve, and 30.5% on return.
  • On hard courts, Zheng has won 68.8% of her service games and 29.7% of her return games.

How To Watch

August
1
2022

Early Rounds, Day 1

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

