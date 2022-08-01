How to watch Qinwen Zheng vs. Naomi Osaka at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
MSG will be airing the Round of 32 of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, which includes Naomi Osaka competing against Qinwen Zheng on August 1.
- Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, August 1
- TV Channel: MSG
- Court Surface: Hard
Osaka vs. Zheng Matchup Info
|Naomi Osaka
|Qinwen Zheng
40
World Rank
49
13-6
2022 Match Record
17-12
25-13
2022 Set Record
37-30
French Open
Last Tournament
Wimbledon
Round of 128
Last Result
Round of 32
Naomi Osaka vs. Qinwen Zheng Recent Performance
- Osaka dropped her most recent match, 5-7, 4-6 against Amanda Anisimova in the Round of 128 of the French Open on May 23, 2022.
- In her most recent tournament, the Wimbledon, Zheng was beaten in the Round of 32 by No. 23-ranked Elena Rybakina, 6-7, 5-7.
- Through 19 matches so far this year (across all court types), Osaka has played 17.7 games per match (17.7 in three-set matches) and won 56.8% of them.
- Osaka has won 78.8% of her service games so far this year, and 34.3% of her return games.
- Osaka has won 81.8% of her service games on hard courts, and 35.3% of her return games.
- Zheng has played 22.9 games per match (22.9 in three-set matches) in her 29 matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Zheng has won 71.2% of her games on serve, and 30.5% on return.
- On hard courts, Zheng has won 68.8% of her service games and 29.7% of her return games.
How To Watch
August
1
2022
Early Rounds, Day 1
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
1:00
PM/EST
