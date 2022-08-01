How to watch Rebecca Marino vs. Venus Williams at the Citi Open
Check out Marquee Sports Network to view Monday's match between No. 111 Rebecca Marino and No. {} Venus Williams in the Round of 32 at the Citi Open.
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, August 1
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Court Surface: Hard
Marino vs. Williams Matchup Info
Rebecca Marino vs. Venus Williams Recent Performance
- Marino defeated No. 179-ranked Sachia Vickery 6-7, 6-3, 6-3 on Sunday to advance to the Round of 32.
- In her most recent match, Williams lost 2-6, 3-6 versus Su-Wei Hsieh in the Round of 32 of the WTA Chicago Women's Open.
- Marino has played 24 matches this year across all court types, and 21.1 games per match (21.1 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Marino has won 65.6% of her service games and 32.8% of her return games.
- Marino has won 55.0% of her service games on hard courts, and 10.0% of her return games.
How To Watch
August
1
2022
Early Rounds, Day 1
Time
7:00
PM/EST
