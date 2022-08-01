Skip to main content

How to watch Rebecca Marino vs. Venus Williams at the Citi Open

Check out Marquee Sports Network to view Monday's match between No. 111 Rebecca Marino and No. {} Venus Williams in the Round of 32 at the Citi Open.

  • Tournament: Citi Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Monday, August 1
  • TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Marino vs. Williams Matchup Info

Rebecca Marino vs. Venus Williams Recent Performance

  • Marino defeated No. 179-ranked Sachia Vickery 6-7, 6-3, 6-3 on Sunday to advance to the Round of 32.
  • In her most recent match, Williams lost 2-6, 3-6 versus Su-Wei Hsieh in the Round of 32 of the WTA Chicago Women's Open.
  • Marino has played 24 matches this year across all court types, and 21.1 games per match (21.1 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Marino has won 65.6% of her service games and 32.8% of her return games.
  • Marino has won 55.0% of her service games on hard courts, and 10.0% of her return games.

How To Watch

August
1
2022

Early Rounds, Day 1

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Tennis

